Despite Rejecting $1,000,000 Demand, $500M Dana White Once Presented $158,000 Asset to an Ex-UFC Champion

UFC president Dana White has often found himself at the center of the fighter’s pay debate. Despite this, he has a contrasting side as he gifts and provides for several UFC fighters. One such incident was recently revealed by a former UFC champion on the ‘JAXXON’ podcast. He disclosed that the UFC head honcho had presented him with a $158,000 asset after signing a new deal with the promotion.

Dana White has transformed the company into one of the most profitable combat sports promotions. While doing so, he has also amassed over $500 million in net worth. Thus, it wasn’t surprising when he splashed a bit of cash on the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Dana White gifted an Audi R8 to ex-UFC champion

The former UFC champion who received the gift from White was Quinton Jackson. ‘Rampage’ recently appeared on the ‘JAXXON’ podcast accompanied by Luke Rockhold. During their conversation, Jackson revealed how it’s easier to negotiate contracts if the promoters go along well with the Manager.

The former UFC heavyweight champion demanded a huge signing bonus during his contract negotiations and got a gift instead. Jackson said:

“I remember one time I was re-signing the contract and my manager asked for a million-dollar signing bonus. [Dana White] says, ‘No way I’m giving you a million dollars because you’re going to give him 10%. ‘What you want?’ I said, ‘Give me an Audi R8’ and this is before the Audis. They weren’t out yet, so he gave me an Audi R8 to sign the contract and I’m out like damn, I should’ve asked for a Ferrari.“

Dana White did not have any problem in gifting the UFC star a costly asset. However, he did not want to spend his fortune on filling the pocket of Jackson’s manager. White has also previously shown how generous he can be with his gifts.

White’s unusual gift for Nelk Boy Kyle Forgeard

The UFC president and the YouTuber Kyle Forgeard have shared a nice bond over the years. The duo had appeared together on podcasts and also went gambling several times.

Thus, it was not out of character when Dana White decided to give Forgeard $250,000 in cash as his birthday present. The ‘Full Send’ podcast host was positively surprised upon receiving the gift and enjoyed a heartwarming moment with White.

Whether White is gifting his friends with cash or gifting an Audi R8 to his fighters, he doesn’t hold back. However, for many fans, this is just like papering over the cracks of fighters’ pay issues. Thus, they still criticize the UFC president.