Alexander Volkanovski Hilariously Pitches UFC 303 Fight Against Michael Chandler Amidst Conor McGregor Pull-Out Rumors

Alexander Volkanovski, the man from the ‘Land Down Under,’ has expressed his desire to fill in Conor McGregor’s spot at UFC 303. The recent cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference and McGregor’s party videos just a month before his fight made several fans speculate that ‘Mystic Mac’ might pull out of his scheduled fight. In the wake of such developments, Volkanovski’s latest Instagram story revealed that he was determined to save the UFC 303 card even if that happened.

The UFC CEO, Dana White appreciated Volkanovski’s come-what-may attitude after UFC 294 despite his loss against Islam Makahchev. The Australian accepted the fight against Makhachev at an 11-day notice after Charles Oliveira abandoned it due to a terrible eyebrow injury. It’s quite apparent that ‘Volk’ can do it easily once again, given the “absolute stud” he is.

Interestingly, it wasn’t the former UFC featherweight champ’s idea to fill in McGregor’s place at UFC 303. However, Volkanovski sharing the reel as his Instagram story indicated that he was quite invested in the narrative.

The latest Instagram story of @alexvolkanovski indicates that he is into the idea of filling in @TheNotoriousMMA‘s place at UFC 303 after rumors of McGregor’s pull out. pic.twitter.com/ruUfNzPuwz — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 5, 2024

Well, a look at ‘Volk’s’ past performances indicates that he hasn’t done too well in short-notice fights. However, the UFC authorities may have to make certain changes to the criteria of the fight if the Australian accepts it.

Alexander Volkanovski may not fight Michael Chandler at welterweight like Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler’s recent videos on ‘X’ showcased that he is putting his heart and soul into the training camp for his UFC 303 encounter. He was training to take on McGregor but the recent rumors about the Irishman’s pull-out may have shocked him. Chandler probably wouldn’t have any issues with taking on ‘Volk’ instead of McGregor, but the weight class remains a mystery.

Despite weighing more than 200 lbs at one point in his life, ‘Volk’ has never fought beyond the lightweight limit in the UFC. Hence, the Australian may demand the fight to be held at lightweight, a division where he has already excelled.

Most fans may also know that the entire weight-cutting process continues for the last five to six days before the weigh-ins. So, even if ‘Volk’ accepts the fight on a 10-day notice, Chandler will still have time to cut down to the lightweight limit.

The probabilities related to the UFC 303 main event imply that it can take multiple courses from here. However, only the future holds the answer to which two lightweights will finally square off against each other at the UFC 303.