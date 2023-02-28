Andrew Tate charges: ‘Tog G’ to remain in Romanian jail despite ‘500 pieces of evidence proving innocence’

The arrest case of controversial social media influencer brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate has taken a new turn after the recent hearing. The Romanian judicial court again denied the Tate brothers’ bail and sent them back to prison for 30 more days. But it is also worth noting that the prosecutors are yet to provide evidence against the brothers. On those grounds, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have always maintained their innocence by denying the allegations. However, their legal team is yet to make progress on getting them out of prison.

Andrew Tate, through his lawyers, keeps updating information regarding the case on his official Twitter account. Recently, after the rejection of his appeal against detention, Tate provided his thought on the same.

What did Andrew Tate say after bail was denied?

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate were arrested last year in December on the suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering. Despite not being charged, the Tate brothers have spent over two months in jail and now the court has extended their detention.

This decision has angered a lot of Tate supporters on social media. It is interesting to note that Tate was banned from several social media platforms. However, he has a cult following around the world.

Thus, when Tate was back on Twitter last year, his followers have grown and currently are over 5 million. After the bail was denied, Tate revealed on Twitter that he has been cooperative with the authorities since the beginning. The British American personality also added that he has over 500 pieces of evidence, including videos and photos, but still, he has been denied bail.

I've cooperated fully in every way. Done everything they asked of me. I have 500 pieces of video, photo and other evidence proving my innocence. But I am still in jail. What does Romania want from me?https://t.co/dKeIvImL8r pic.twitter.com/S2KCw8S3m6 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 28, 2023

“I’ve cooperated fully in every way. Done everything they asked of me. I have 500 pieces of video, photos, and other evidence proving my innocence. But I am still in jail. What does Romania want from me?” Tate wrote.

The controversial celebrity also attached a video of his lawyer speaking on his behalf. The lawyer expressed her resentment of the Romanian court’s decision.

Tate brothers facing health issues in the Romanian jail

Andrew Tate and his brother have interacted with the media several times. He also writes regular emails to fans and has talked about the unfavorable conditions the brothers are kept in.

Previously, one of the relatives of the controversial brothers revealed that they have to eat whatever was provided and cockroaches and bugs infested their jail. Subsequently, the brothers faced health issues.

Andrew has lost over 10 kgs since the arrest and the younger brother Tristan was suffering from enterocolitis, a kind of food allergy that can present with severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration, per reports. However, there has been no official statement about this and it remains to be seen if the detention extends more despite health issues.

