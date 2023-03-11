Did Conor McGregor Train Merab Dvalishvili for His Fight With Petr Yan in Las Vegas?

UFC performance institute is a place where fighters can come and train. It’s in Las Vegas, and we see fighters training there, especially during their fight week. Recently we have seen Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in Vegas as the filming of TUF 31 has already started. Both the fighters are coaches for their respective and are set to fight once the season ends. This weekend we also have Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili. The fans however want to know if Conor McGregor trained Merab Dvalishvili for his upcoming fight against Yan.

The bantamweight division is one of the stacked divisions in the UFC. The winner between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan could likely get the title shot.

Did Conor McGregor train Merab Dvalishvili?

Dvalishvili is supposed to fight Yan and the tension seems to rise as Petr Yan shoved Merab Dvalishvili in the face offs. Merab trains with Sterling, who can give him good advice, as Sterling fought Yan twice.

However, the video that went viral on the internet recently is of Merab Dvalishvili and Conor McGregor posing inside the ring in performance institute. This sparked rumors that Dvalishvili was trained by Conor McGregor for his fight against Petr Yan.

Conor 🤝 Aljo 🤝 Merab (via IG/TheWeeklyScraps) pic.twitter.com/lcUTCmwbCt — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 9, 2023

These rumors however have no truth to it as these guys just seem to have crossed paths in the UFC Performance Institute. McGregor is there for the shoot of TUF 31 and Merab has a fight coming up this weekend.

It would have been interesting to see them train together, but they were all rumors and nothing more to it. Both Merab and Yan look ready for the fight. Petr Yan is a betting favorite and fans expect him to geet the job done this weekend.

UFC Fight Night:

Main Card:

Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili (Main Event) Alexander Volkov vs Alexander Romanov Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj

