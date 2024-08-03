“Did What U Couldn’t”: Belal Muhammad Claims Superiority Over Kamaru Usman After Defeating ‘Rocky’

Belal Muhammad believes he has done what Kamaru Usman couldn’t by prying the welterweight belt out of Leon Edwards’ hand. Belal and Usman have been going back and forth on social media ever since ‘Bully’ won the title. It all kicked off when the Illinois native called Usman and Demetrious Johnson out for predicting that he would lose. The champion stated that ‘Marty’ did not know how to analyze a fight, and the Nigerian-American fighter decided to clap back.

In the midst of their keyboard fight on social media, Belal pressed a sensitive nerve when in a recent Tweet, he claimed to do what Usman couldn’t, saying,

“lol I did what u couldn’t do.. I finished the job I’ll send you bullys blueprint pdf.. just enter your email and credit card information”

Through the Tweet, the Illinois native mocked Usman, suggesting that the former champion might need some pointers on how to defeat Leon Edwards. Naturally, this irked ‘Marty’ enough to want to fight Belal, although he might have to wait his turn since he hasn’t done enough for a shot at the title.

In the meantime, Belal continued his tirade on social media and even dragged Islam Makhavhev into the mix.

Belal claims Makhachev taught him how to get Usman’s fingerprints off the belt

Following Belal’s title win over Edwards, Usman poked fun at the 36-year-old for not knowing how to hold the belt and hailed Makhachev for teaching him how to do it.

Well, the newly crowned welterweight champion had a fitting response to ‘Marty’ on X, as he said,

“He also taught me how to clean your fingerprints off it “

Usman is a former welterweight champion and once held the title. However, Belal insinuated that Marty’s time was over and he would never get his hands on the belt again.

Despite not having won a fight in the 4 years, ‘Marty’ remains one of the deadliest fighters in the division. He still has a couple of fights left in him and he will look to challenge for the title again.