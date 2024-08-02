New UFC Champ Belal Claims Kamaru Usman and Demetrious Johnson ‘Su*k’ as Analysts

Belal Muhammad wants all the smoke since becoming UFC champion. At first, it was Alexander Volkanovski taking the heat, and now it is Kamaru Usman and Demetrious Johnson. The pair had both picked Leon Edwards to beat ‘Remember the Name’ for the welterweight title winner at UFC 3o4. However, their prediction did not come true and the champ is going to make sure they don’t hear the end of it.

In a recent episode of a podcast hosted by Jason Anik, he called out ‘Mighty Mouse’ and ‘the Nigerian Nightmare’ and said that despite being great fighters, they were poor analysts.

Of course, his words weren’t as kind.

“All these so-called experts, even these fighters. You have Demetrious Johnson thinking that he’s a great analyst, he sucks. [Kamaru] Usman sucks at analyzing stuff.”

The champ will have to mind his words though as they may come to bite him in his back. Kamaru Usman has not retired yet and is still one of the biggest threats in the division. As a matter of fact, he still remains to this day as the greatest ever welterweight champion in the UFC of all time.

This guy literally went through the welterweight roster twice during his long title reign.

So Belal could possibly end up facing the former champion down the line.

Usman has even responded to Muhammad’s recent comment about his analysis.

Usman and DJ respond to Belal’s trash talk

Usman and Johnson are very active on YouTube as they keep releasing videos from time to time. So, when the champ called them out, they had to respond to him in the way that they know best.

Usman simply called out the ‘call out’ and said that it was slow and weak.

“Respectfully it is slowly and kinda weak…just saying”

Johnson, meanwhile could care less about Belal’s words.

“Hahah I love it I stick to my guns I thought Leon was gonna piece him up.”

It doesn’t matter though. Belal is right to call out people who didn’t believe in and predicted him to lose. Afterall he had to wait a long time to just be allowed a title shot to begin with!