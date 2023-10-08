1 Year After Rejecting Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparison, Manager Ranks Usman Nurmagomedov Over Charles Oliveira

The UFC’s lightweight division has given rise to legendary fighters over the years, making it a hotbed for GOAT discussions. One name that consistently surfaces in these debates is the undefeated former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, emerging talents like Charles Oliveira are also vying for that top spot. Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has been skeptical of comparisons between Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov. This was evident from his stance a year ago when he dismissed such similarities. In a recent tweet, Abdelaziz has now shifted his focus, claiming that Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s younger cousin, surpasses the Brazilian fighter.

Charles Oliveira is gearing up for a rematch against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Before their fight, the Dagestani’s manager has made a surprising statement.

The manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov ranked Usman over Charles Oliveria

Ali Abdelaziz is quite active on social media. Unlike ‘The Eagle‘, Abdelaziz is known for his bold and outspoken nature.

Recently, he stayed true to this character by posting a tweet which stated that Usman Nurmagomedov, the Bellator lightweight champion, is better than Oliveira. He wrote:

“Usman Nurmagomedov is above Charles Olivera on the goat list. @Usmannmgdv“

This is not the first time that Abdelaziz has gone after the former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira. In the past he has several times downplayed the Brazilian’s GOAT claims.

Ali Abdelaziz doesn’t acknowledge Oliveira as GOAT

‘Do Bronx’ boasted one of the most remarkable winning streaks in the UFC lightweight division. It includes wins over established fighters such as Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.

Although he lost his title to Makhachev at UFC 280, a triumphant win over the formidable Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 earned him another shot at the championship.

Despite these achievements, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov remains hesitant to credit Charles Oliveira or include him in the GOAT debate.

In an interview with MMA Junkie leading up to his fight against Makhachev, Abdelaziz boldly predicted that the Russian fighter would dominate ‘Do Bronx’. Additionally, in a tweet, he downplayed the comparisons between Nurmagomedov and Oliveira. He wrote:

“I respect the man tremendously. Why is Islam -450? Khabib was never an underdog in any of his fights. Please stop with the GOAT talk. @TeamKhabib”

Despite these comments from Nurmagomedov’s manager, Oliveira remains a dominant lightweight fighter with a massive and devoted fanbase.

However, whether he can replicate his previous success in the octagon against Makhachev remains to be seen. Furthermore, a victory over the UFC lightweight champion could reignite discussions about the lightweight GOAT.