Jorge Masvidal Called ‘Desperate’ for ‘Begging’ to Fight Conor McGregor Despite Being Rejected

Jorge Masvidal has faced a barrage of ruthless backlash from the MMA community for his recent attempts to advocate for a fight with Conor McGregor. Amidst his preparation for Jiu-Jitsu virtuoso Gilbert Burns, Masvidal has reappeared in the UFC spotlight.

Gamebred was last seen in April 2021 in a losing effort to former interim UFC Welterweight champion Colby Covington. It made for his third successive defeat since 2020 when he lost in consecutive high-stakes battles against former Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

This was preceded by a three-fight winning streak, which included the sublime flying knee finish of Ben Askren. The BMF has now suffered the wrath of martial arts supporters as he campaigns for a fight with the Notorious one, with one eye on Durinho.

Also read: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust and UFC Fighter Call Out Refs for Making ‘Awful Calls’ During Chiefs vs. Bengals Game

Jorge Masvidal eyes Conor McGregor!

Masvidal certified himself as a superstar in 2019 when he knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds of their contest with a flying knee. He has undoubtedly ridden that wave high to the point of exhaustion.

Since his career-defining year in 2019, Masvidal has been persistently in pursuit of a battle with McGregor. The Cuban-American was all but convinced that their encounter would materialize and he would be handed the opportunity of a lifetime when he faced the Irishman.

Unfortunately for Gamebred, their fight never came to fruition. Accordingly, he has ramped up his efforts in securing a fight with the former UFC lightweight champion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAFighting.com (@mmafighting)

With his fight against Burns fast approaching, Masvidal shared some insight with renowned journalist Ariel Helwani concerning why he has been actively asking for McGregor.

Gamebred said:

“I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me. It sucks, you know? He just doesn’t want it. Every time the UFC’s brought it up, he shuts it down. I don’t know why. I think I’m bigger, I think I’m quicker than him. We both know I hit harder than him. I get it, stylistically, its not the best for him or his brand.”

Regrettably, his comments found their way to the staunch patronage of McGregor and avid supporters of the sport, who provided the 38-year-old with a scathing reality check. The MMA spectrum has labeled Masvidal “Desperate” for his repeated call-outs of the Notorious one.

A real pickle for the BMF.

Also read: Jake Paul Claims to Stop ‘Reckless’ Personal Jibes at Conor McGregor and Fiancee Dee Devlin: “I Don’t Feel the Need to…”

Could we see a potential contest between McGregor and Masvidal in the near future?

While it does seem far-fetched given the circumstances, the sport of MMA has taught us not to count any scenario out, no matter how improbable or impossible.

McGregor’s reputation and credibility precede him, and as such, he will be treated as ‘A-Side’ in any potential future negotiations for a prospective clash between the two.

As such, the onus is on Gamebred to see through his competition in Durinho in an effective and scintillating manner. Provided he does so, the thought of fighting McGregor will no longer be just a distant dream.

Also read: “They’re Cowards”: Andrew Tate Lashes at Friends for Abandoning Him During the Trial in Latest Twitter Rant