Donald Trump Supporter Colby Covington Eyes Political Career After UFC, Promises to Keep Fighting for the People’s Cause

Over the years, Colby Covongton has made more headlines for his outspoken political views than he has for his fights. The proud MAGA supporter had even campaigned for President Donald Trump during the last presidential elections. And now, with his fighting career nearing its final stretch, Covington has hinted at joining the official MAGA team himself.

In his own words, he wants to “keep fighting for the people’s cause” much like his idol, Trump. Covington has even referred to Trump as “the best and biggest fighter we’ve ever had in America.”

Their alliance led to a notable moment in 2018 when Covington visited the White House to present his interim UFC welterweight championship belt to Trump. Earlier in the week, Trump had personally called Covington to congratulate him after he had defeated Rafael Dos Anjos for the title.

So, it doesn’t really come as a surprise when he was asked about a potential career on the Digital Social Hour podcast, ‘Chaos’ said, “I would like to, I think it would be cool. I think it would be fun to serve and fight for the people. To be in a position where you’re serving the public, I think that would be awesome.”

Elaborating on his apparent reasons for this new-found ambition, he added, “I have made a great life for myself, so now I just want to give back to other people, that is my mission and motivation going forward.”

Covington’s political stance has also influenced his narrative within the sport. Following a loss, he has often attributed the outcome to bias against his support for Trump, stating, “The judges hate me for supporting Trump.“

After this loss against Joaquin Buckley at the last Fight Night of 2024, Colby even regurgitated a Trump talking point and blamed the “DEI” doctors for stopping the fight. It should be noted that the fight had to be stopped because he was being pieced up so badly by Buckley that he could have lost an eye.

Interestingly, there’s another career choice Colby could be making soon.

Covington in the WWE?

Colby Covington’s days as a top-tier UFC fighter are winding down, and he knows it. Anyone who watched his TKO loss to Buckley in December could see that Chaos isn’t the same fighter he once was.

Since 2019, he’s only fought six times and has lost four of those bouts. Now, at 36, Covington simply is never going to compete for the welterweight title again. And since WWE is technically UFC’s next-door neighbor, it would make sense that ‘Chaos’ sees a future there.

It wouldn’t be a shocker. After all, Covington reinvented himself in 2017 by turning heel, using his over-the-top trash talk to keep his UFC career alive.

In an interaction with fans on social media in February, the welterweight fighter had claimed he could see himself knocking on Triple H’s door in two years.

“I want to really start working on my in-ring wrestling and my crowd-pleasing ability in the next year or two. Maybe I’ll go up to Orlando and go to the WWE training center.” he had said.

Well, wouldn’t that be a sight to behold?