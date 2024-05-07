UFC Title Contender Reveals Dana White Labeled His Fight as Boring After Getting Distracted by NFL Betting

Former M1-Global bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev has finally revealed why UFC’s president Dana White believed him to be boring. The Russian Featherweight contender, on a popular Russian podcast, spilled the beans, accusing the promoter of probably trying to “dampen” his championship ambitions.

Speaking on the former fighter Aslanbek Badaev on the Badaev podcast, the undefeated prospect did not shy away from stating the fact that White was actually watching a game of NFL during the fight. He allegedly even placed a bet during Evloev’s last fight with Arnold Allen. He said,

“For some reason, Dana said that [my last fight was not fun]. Maybe he wanted to stimulate me somehow, or dampen my championship ambitions a little… Then we talked with Dan Lambert after the fight… he says ‘Movsar, I was sitting next to Dana White during your fight and he was watching American Football.’ He apparently placed a bet somewhere on the time of my fight…”

In White’s defense, despite the undefeated track record of the Russian, his bouts can be a bit dull for the average fan owing to his wrestling-focused style. Moreover, out of his eight fights in the organization including the Allen fight, all his wins came by decisions. In fact, the Russian is yet to make a solid impact on the division with a KO or even a submission stoppage.

White apparently criticized the fighter for his lackluster performances for relying on the judges’ decisions and not finishing his opponents. However, despite the criticism, the 30-year-old is still on the chase for the title. As a matter of fact, he is eyeing a return to the octagon in August, revealing that he is already scheduled to face a big name.

Evloev agrees to fight the former UFC champion despite August schedule

The undefeated Russian made another stark remark when he opened up about his upcoming fight. In the same podcast released on May 6, the 18-0 contender claims that he is constantly in talks with the UFC, asking for a fight on a daily basis.

He also revealed an agreement to fight former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling who has now moved up to featherweight following a loss against Sean O’Malley.

While the Russian has already given his word, agreeing to take on the former champion, we’re still waiting for an official confirmation from Sterling’s side. The ‘Funkmaster’ recently made his featherweight debut when he took on the striking specialist Calvin Kattar at UFC 300, dominating him to a decision victory.