UFC 303: Start Time of Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka in USA, Brazil, Russia, Ireland and 20+ Countries

Souvik Roy
Published

Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

With UFC 303 is just a couple of days away, the excitement for the Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka main event is on its peak right now. Many of them have already booked their places in the T-Mobile Arena to witness the fight from the seats LIVE! But thousands of other fans will tune into the event through their screens. But do they all know about when the event actually starts?

Like all other UFC PPVs, the UFC 303 would also be streamed from all around the globe and many could miss out on the action due to the time difference between countries. So, here’s a guide to the starting timings of UFC 303 in more than twenty countries of the world including the UK, Brazil, Russia, Ireland, and a few more.

Country(Time Zone)Early Prelims PrelimsMain CardMain Event starting time(approx.)
USA(ET)6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM 12:15 AM 
Canada (ET)6:00 PM 8:00 PM 10:00 PM12:15 AM 
UK (GMT)10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM
Australia (AEDT)8:00 AM 11:00 AM 1:00 PM3:15 PM 
Russia (MST)1:00 AM3:00 AM5:00 AM7:15 AM
Spain (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
New Zealand (NZST)10:00 PM 12:00 PM 2:00 PM 5:15 PM 
Denmark (CET)11:00 AM1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Sweden (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Ireland (GMT)10:00 PM 12:00 AM 2:00 AM 4:15 AM 
Italy (CET)11:00 AM 1:00 AM 4:00 AM 5:15 AM 
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM 
Argentina (ART)7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:00 PM 1:15 AM 
Ecuador (ECT)5:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:00 PM 11:15 PM 
Mexico (CST)4:00 PM6:00 PM8:00 PM 10:15 PM 
China (CST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM 
Japan (JST)7:00 AM 9:00 AM11:00 AM 1:15 PM 
Philippines (PHT)7:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM12:15 PM 
India (IST)3:30 AM 5:30 AM 7:30 AM 9:45 AM
Bangladesh (BST)4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:15 AM 
Singapore (SST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 12:15 PM 
South Africa (SAST)12:00 AM2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:15 AM 
Nigeria (WAT)11:00 PM 1:00 AM 3:00 AM 5:15 AM 
UAE (GST)2:00 AM 4:00 AM 6:00 AM 8:15 AM 

For the uninitiated, UFC 303 was supposed to feature Conor McGregor’s return in the main event. But ‘Mystic Mac’s’ 11th-hour pullout left the authorities with a tough task of changing the card.

What does the entire UFC 303 fight card look like?

The UFC 303 main event between ‘Poatan’ and ‘BJP’ already has the fans excited as they await this rematch to see if it ends with a repetition of history or with revenge for the Czech Samurai. That said, this isn’t the only big fight of the night of 29 June.

Main Card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight championship bout) (main event)
  • Diego Lopes vs. Brian Ortega (featherweight bout) (co-main event)
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Anthony Smith (light heavyweight bout)
  • Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight bout)
  • Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page (welterweight bout)

Prelims

  • Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight bout)
  • Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight bout)
  • Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight bout)
  • Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight bout)

Early Prelims

  • Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight bout)
  • Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight bout)
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight bout)
  • Ricky Simone vs. Vinicius Oliveira (bantamweight bout)

Fans also need to note that an active ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscription is a must to enjoy the live action from UFC 303. However, the additional PPV charge of $69.99 that they will have to pay is expected to bring a broad smile to the boss, Dana White’s face.

