End of Conor McGregor? Chael Sonnen Skeptical About the Irishman’s Return After Chandler vs. Oliveira Announcement

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen isn’t one to hold back his opinion about something and Conor McGregor’s UFC future is not an exception to that rule. The Irishman did do a presser after the announcement of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira but seemed as perplexed as fans sitting at home. And although, he had expressed his interest in making a comeback on more than one occasion, Sonnen is ready to call his bluff.

So, is this the end of Conor McGregor’s fighting career?

The former UFC fighter posted a video on Instagram explaining his thoughts on the situation and why he feels this is the end of the road for McGregor in the UFC. Asserting that McGregor fighting anyone else now would just be a cruel joke at Chandler’s expense, Sonnen claimed that his fight against Oliveira was synonymous with the end of the Irishman’s career.

“We interpret Chandler vs Oliveira to mean Conor is done… Conor did not flinch on Chandler or demand someone else. The odds of seeing Conor fight again, the night that he fought Dustin Poirier, were very slim. I do feel the signing of Chandler vs Oliveira and the end of Conor McGregor’s fight career are synonymous.”

At this point in time, there are a lot of conflicting narratives that are coming out. White believes that McGregor will return in early 2025, something the Irishman had publicly protested. He was vehement about wanting to return to active fighting towards the end of the year, perhaps at the Madison Square Garden.

However, given the recent chaos, McGregor has stated that he is ‘out of the loop’ with the UFC and does not understand why he isn’t being given a fight date.

Schrodinger’s McGregor

The Irishman has repeatedly claimed his desire to fight in 2024 and has been seen training for it, and while he does look promising in them, there are also viral videos of being wild at parties. So, every stakeholder with something to gain or lose from his comeback or lack if it remains confused about his true intentions.

After an injury knocked him out of a planned fight with Chandler at UFC 303, McGregor was hoping to step back into the octagon by December. However, UFC CEO Dana White recently shut that down, confirming he won’t fight until early 2025.

McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and has since been busy with projects like starring in a Road House remake and owning a little part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

So which is it really? Because Chandler, who seemingly gave up title opportunities amongst others to wait out the Irishman seems to have moved on. Poirier doesn’t want the McGregor fight. So, who will do it?

Justin Gaethje’s name has been thrown around but that would be a terrible matchup for the Irishman, courtesy of the American’s penchant for throwing calf kicks, even from clinch!

So, will McGregor return? Is he still a fighter or a businessman who fights for fun? As of right now, he’s assumed to be both and until he returns to the octagon, or calls it a day.