“Don’t Leave Us”: UFC Fans Urge Sean Strickland to Remain Active on X After Unexpected Departure Announcement

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Sean Strickland speaks at a press conference after defeating Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

UFC fighter Sean Strickland is leaving Twitter and fans don’t want to se him go!

Yes, ‘Tarzan’s controversial views are often fodder for social media wars and a whole lot of criticism. However, while taking off the Elon Musk-owned website, Strickland just seemed disappointed in society’s state of affairs.

‘Tarzan’ took to Twitter saying,

“The American dream has been replaced with the American greed. Until we as a society go back to tradition, gender rules and simplicity, there is no hope to have a country with dignity. Goodbye x.”

At this point in time there is no information on what exactly triggered Strickland to take such a harsh step.

But given his volatile history of being sensitive about people just being gay, or gender non-conformist suggests he could have been triggered by the smallest, most snowflake of things.

However, despite his lack of hope in the people and the United States of America, his departure left fans upset.

One fan made an earnest request towards Strickland saying, “Don’t leave us!.”

Another fan urged Strickland to stay as his voice was needed in the fight. He said, “We need your voice in this fight brother!”

“Damn man. You should definitely stick around.”– commented another fan echoing the sentiments of many others.

A fan mourned the loss of Strickland from the platform saying, “We lost a good one today.”

Another fan added, “Taking a break is good but your voice is needed in the public square man. You’ve had a positive impact on the discourse.”

Amidst all this, it’s interesting to note that Strickland’s departure comes a day after fight announcement for the middleweight title between Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis.

What does Israel Adesanya vs Dircus Du Plessis at UFC 305 mean for Sean Strickland?

After his win over Paulo Costa, ‘Tarzan’ believed that he would get a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title. Many, including Dana White and Sean Strickland himself believed that he had win the first DDP fight and did not deserve to lose the title.

Now that Adesanya will be taking on Du Plessis, ‘Tarzan’ will either have to wait for the winner or he can secure another win in the meantime. However, according to comments made online, it seems as though Strickland is happy to wait it out and fight the winner rather than taking on another challenge at this point in time.