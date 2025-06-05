‘Hit With Car’: Nina Marie Daniele Reveals Sean Strickland’s Wild Street Survival Tactics

While speaking to UFC 316 headliner Merab Dvalishvili during an episode of her popular podcast, Nina Marie Daniele, aka Nina Drama, saw an opportunity to compare the bantamweight champ with another former UFC title holder.

Merab was speaking to Daniele ahead of the Sean O’Malley sequel at UFC 316. The bantamweights last locked up in September, with Merab emerging from UFC 306 with the division title. This was his first championship in the UFC.

However, as is often the case with Daniele’s sprawling interview style, the course of the conversation drifted quite naturally into other topics.

Daniele comically recalled Merab’s impromptu ‘coaching lessons’, referencing his advice on self-defense in the streets, judo, and Merab’s specialty, the takedown. Merab currently holds the record for most successful takedowns in UFC history, with 92.

Visibly pleased with the advice that he’d given to Daniele during previous meetings and interviews, Merab suddenly switched their roles, turning interviewer for the popular social media personality and former model.

“Which other friend gives you this kind of advice?” asked Merab. Daniele responded instantly, naming an often polarizing former UFC champion.

“Sean [Strickland]. Sean’s more guns, hit them with your car,” laughed Daniele. “That’s different.”

Turning the attention back to Merab, Daniele highlighted the practicality of the bantamweight champion’s advice.

“Yours are more useful things. Mine are more probably end up in prison. That’s Sean’s advice,” she laughed.

Nina praises Merab’s humility, friendship with Aljo

Having discussed the unfiltered musings of the UFC’s resident anti-hero Sean Strickland, Daniele dialed back the chaos and refocused on Dvalishvili’s personality.

Merab’s humble MMA persona exists both inside and outside the Octagon. Known for his peerless endurance and understated striking approach, Merab has marked himself out as an advocate for hard work as opposed to letting trash-talk do the heavy lifting.

“You know what it is, Merab, you’re such a humble person,” stated Daniele.

“And you’re such a good friend. And I don’t think your realize how great you are. You never give yourself credit, or maybe you do, but you don’t say it because you’re so humble. And you don’t want to be that person. You are a good friend, look at your relationship with Aljo [Aljamain Sterling]. You wouldn’t even fight him,” she added.

Merab’s close friendship with Sterling is another source of the Georgian fighter’s popularity. During Sterling’s own reign as bantamweight champ, Merab refused to fight his friend despite being one of the division’s top contenders.

Sterling would go on to defend his title three times between 2022 and 2023 before losing the championship to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

In 2024, Sterling moved up to welterweight in the UFC, providing Merab with the perfect opportunity to challenge for the bantamweight title. In defeating O’Malley, he both claimed his first title and avenged the title loss for his close friend, Sterling. In the end, his decision to wait for his title shot paid off hugely.

While some have criticized Merab’s refusal to fight a close friend, including UFC boss Dana White, his loyalty and morals as not only a person but as a representative of MMA have only endeared him further to UFC fans.