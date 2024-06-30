‘Don’t Lie Be A Man’: Magomed Ankalaev Refutes Jamahal Hill’s False Claim of U.S. Entry Ban Due to Alleged Ties

Jamahal Hill’s comments about Magomed Ankalaev being denied entry into the US has caused a massive stir-up in the UFC community. But the Russian fired back at ‘Sweet Dreams’ after boasting about having a legal permit to enter the US. Ankalaev has now accused Hill to be liar and asked him to be a ‘real man’.

A few days ago, one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s, ‘Eagle FC’ fighters, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, was accused of being involved in the recent terrorist attack in Dagestan.

Hill had taken the news to accuse Ankalaev of having ties with the same camp of fighters and cited this as the reason behind the denial of his entry into the US.

However, the Dagestani was quick to hit back, labeling Hill a “bum”. Apart from flexing about having a “US VISA”, Ankalaev also accused Hill of ducking a fight against him.

“I do have a US Visa, you are a bum I actually asked Mick Maynard to fight you but Mick had different plans for you, do you really believe you are any good? You beat Glover a guy ran from me and wanted to have nothing to do with me, don’t lie and be a real man”

Needless to say, this is a pointless beef and neither party has any proof of the accusations they are making against each other; Hill more so, since his is an actually serious claim with repercussions that involve life and death.

But regardless of what this entire chaotic conversation is about, wherever the name Khabib or Dagestan are involved, Conor McGregor finds himself in the middle of it.

McGregor doubles down as Khabib’s MMA school raided by Russian security forces

The terrorist attack on the Dagestani synagogues and churches has also brought Khabib Nurmagomedov under scrutiny. One the fighters from his gym was accused in the attack, which has led to authorities investigating the former UFC champion.

As a matter of fact, a recent video of Khabib’s MMA school was recently raided, the video of which has since gone viral.

Retweeting the video, McGregor tried to remind UFC fans that the accusations he had made against ‘The Notorious’ shared the video with a caption reading:

“#ConorWasRight”

McGregor’s video also implies that Hill’s words about Ankalaev being denied entry into the US may be true. However, these are speculative opinions at best.

McGregor himself has been under scrutiny by Irish authorities for incendiary tweets during Dublin riots as part of a larger investigation into online hate speech, which McGregor has been accused of.