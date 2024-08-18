Drake’s Bet Goes Wrong Again as Israel Adesanya’s Title Hopes Are Dashed by Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Drake bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. With Adesanya returning to the octagon after a long hiatus, the ‘Hotline Bling’ singer had to bet on his good friend. However, it seems like the ‘Drake Curse’ ended up affecting Adesanya quite severely since he was ultimately defeated by submission at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Although Adesanya looked to be in the driver’s seat from the beginning, Du Plessis managed to turn the tables in the nick of time. The champion caught the challenger with three consecutive right hands in the 4th round to make him stumble before jumping on his back and executing the rear naked choke. Unfortunately, Adesanya submitted soon after, making Drake lose close to half a million dollars.

‘Stillknocks’ retained his belt in spectacular fashion against arguably one of the greatest middleweight fighters in the history of the organization. He will now be looking forward to making his second title defense in South Africa next. In his octagon interview, he did not even acknowledge Sean Strickland.

Du Plessis does not care for his opponent in his next title defense as Sean Strickland’s name comes up

Dricus Du Plessis is ecstatic after his win over Israel Adesanya. So much so that he does not care who he faces next in the octagon. Daniel Cormier interviewed the champion in the octagon after his win and asked him what he thought of Strickland calling for the title shot next.

To this, Du Plessis revealed that he does not care who he faces next, all he cares about is getting his hand raised. However, he did not acknowledge Strickland as the next challenger for the title.

As it turns out, Strickland may well be next in line for the title after beating another top opponent in the division recently. If the pair do end up fighting, du Plessis will look to fight in front of his home crowd in South Africa and make UFC history.