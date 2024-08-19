Dricus Du Plessis Rubs It In After Ex-UFC Star’s ‘Great Prediction’ for Israel Adesanya Fight Flops

Dricus Du Plessis kept receipts ahead of his UFC 305 fight against Israel Adesanya. He remembered all the people that counted him out and he’s now clapping back at them and the top of his list if former UFC star Brendan Schaub. Before the fight, Schaub had predicted that ‘The Last Stylebender’ would absolutely dominate Du Plessis and beat him easily. Add that to the list of things Schaub has been wrong about.

The fight was a closely contested affair, but the South African came out on top as he showed immense heart and a whole lot of strategy that saw him win a literally lost cause.

Following the fight, he called out the former UFC fighter for his prediction and even dissed him via a tweet,

“@BrendanSchaub great prediction.. You has been JK haha you’ve never been”

@BrendanSchaub great prediction..

You has been JK haha you’ve never been — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 18, 2024

The South African is not taking any prisoners either. Everyone who had doubted him before the fight is getting a call out. This is like when Belal Muhammad won the welterweight title. Except, DDP was already a dangerous trash talker, having made comments against Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya that has resulted in both the grown men crying.

So this mocking of his doubters is going to be generational.

Yes, not even Drake is safe from DDP. The Canadian rapper had bet close to half a million on Adesanya to win, which should have been everyone’s first clue about Izzy not being able to finish the job.

DDP thanks Drake for his ‘curse’

The Drake Curse is simple. Anyone the Canadian rapper bets on, loses. It’s a highly feared thing in the MMA community. Only a few people have been able to beat it. This is not a joke.

17-189! This is Drake’s record in betting on sporting events!

None of this of course bothers DDP but since he’s win an impossible fight, he has the pleasure of throwing shade at anyone and everyone, Drake included.

In what was his first tweet after winning, the champion took the opportunity to thank the rapper for betting on his opponent to win,

“From the bottom of my heart once again THANK YOU @Drake”

From the bottom of my heart once again

THANK YOU @Drake pic.twitter.com/bcSiOjGezd — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) August 18, 2024

Drake bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305. And although it is not a legitimate curse, at some point they have to get it checked.