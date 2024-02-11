Drake Super Bowl Bet: What Is the Drake Curse, When & How Did It Originate?

Super Bowl LVIII is around the corner, and Football fever is running rampant worldwide. From children to adults, from sports fans to those less inclined, every single person is excited about the biggest sporting spectacle of the year between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. So is the world’s biggest Hip Hop sensation, Drake.

The Canadian Hip Hop artist has always been at the forefront of the biggest sporting events. From UFC to Basketball to NFL, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker has managed to mark his excitement for the matches by publicly sharing his million-dollar betting picks. While it’s adorable to see Drake excited about big sporting events just like us, the problem stems from his betting.

Drake is one of the few individuals whose support is dreaded by fans. Every time Drake has publicly shared his bet in support of a team, that team has ended up losing the match. Sadly for KC Chiefs fans, Drake has chosen Patrick Mahomes & Co. to clinch the Super Bowl this season. The “Honestly Nevermind” singer earlier today took to Instagram to share that he has bet $1.15 Million in Bitcoin Crypto Currency on the Kansas City Chiefs.

He revealed the bet with a screenshot and a caption implying support for fellow musician Taylor Swift. “I can’t bet against the Swifties,” Drake wrote.

As expected, both Chiefs fans and Swifties were enraged by Drake’s bet. Hence, they took to social media to vent their frustration against the Hip Hop artist. A few were even quick to congratulate the Niners in advance.

The Swifties, meanwhile, took this news to educate fellow Swifties about the Drake curse. The Swifites advised their peers not to support Drake’s bet due to his curse.

The Chiefs Nation put up their strong faces and played down the strength of the Drake curse. Moreover, they united and shot down the curse as a superstition and asked fellow fans to pay no heed.

While many KC Chiefs fans didn’t give up, some gave up the fight against the curse. They instead focused on finding solace in the fact that at least Drake would lose a big sum.

With the Drake Curse causing such hysteria in the NFL world in just a few hours, let’s have a look at the origin and previous victims of the Curse.

How Did the “Drake Curse” Originate?

Drake is one of the most successful hip-hop artists in the world. He has the Midas touch when it comes to music. But when it comes to betting, he is way out of touch with his picks. The Canadian rapper’s first unsuccessful foray into betting/supporting an athlete dates back to 2015. The victim was the vivacious Serena Williams.

The tennis legend was enjoying her best season that year, winning every single Grand Slam she competed in until the final tournament of the season. Drake was in person to support Serena at the arena and, lo-and-behold, Williams lost the finals despite being in the form of her life.

Since then, Drake has possibly bet on all the famous games across sports with an atrocious rate of failure. Be it Connor McGregor losing the iconic UFC 228 match against Khabib, or the Golden State Warriors losing the 2016 NBA finals against Cleveland despite being 3-1; the Drake curse spares none. Unless you are the Toronto Raptors. The Canadian team is one of the few teams that have managed to break the Drake Curse. They did this when they became the first Canadian team to win the NBA.

With the Drake Curse having impeccable accuracy, it will be interesting to see how Swifties and Chiefs fans react if the 49ers win. While it won’t be easy for the Niners to roll past the defending champs, it would be unfair to the players if they achieved the feat and didn’t get the credit for it.

Nonetheless, keep watching this space because the Chiefs can be the next victim of the curse. Or they can be one of the few to break the Curse. In the case of the former, will fans revolt against Drake? Will sports fans across the world unite and ask Drake to stop betting on teams? Only time will tell. All said and done, we have an interesting few days ahead.