Dustin Poirier Questions Whether UFC Is Legitimate Sport or ‘Just Entertainment’

The UFC matchmakers have a tough job of not only making the biggest fight possible but also rewarding the right person with a title shot. But sometimes these decisions are made more based on popularity than merit, which fighters have expressed their displeasure about. And former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has just joined that long list.

As Jon Jones awaits his opponent for his return, Poirier shared his thoughts on what the right match up from an entertainment point of view and a sport point of view would be.

‘The Diamond’ joined Ariel Helwani in his studio for the latest episode of ‘The MMA Hour’, where he was asked about Jones’ rightful opponent upon his return.

Without blinking, Poirier stated that Tom Aspinall vs Jones would be a bigger fight than Miocic. Questioning the decision to field Miocic for the heavyweight title, ‘The Diamond’ raised legit questions about if the UFC was a sport or if it was just trying to be entertaining.

He further raised the question of why Magomed Ankalaev wasn’t fighting Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title. The former champion added,

“If it’s a legit sport then I guess the next guy in line at 205 (pounds) would be Ankalaev and you have to do it just for the respect of the game. But, if it’s entertainment, Jon Jones vs Alex is the one.”

Poirier went on to add that Jones vs Alex Pereira is the biggest non Conor McGregor fight the UFC can make at this point in time.

He also stated that when fighters such as Michael Chandler claim that they have been offered a title fight, it makes him lose faith in the UFC as a sport since the former Bellator champion has lost 3 of his last 4 fights.

However, despite the bad blood, Poirier had a very important message for Chandler as he awaits his ‘red p*nty night’.

‘Chandler’s just wasting his time and career’

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Diamond’ offered a piece of advice for his nemesis, Chandler regarding the latter having wasted more than year for the McGregor fight.

Now, a fight with the bigger star in the sport would make sense from a financial point of view since the American will probably end up making more money than he did the rest of his career.

However, that only happens if you actually step into an octagon with McGregor.

So far, the Irishman has not only disrespected Chandler on numerous occasions but also has just ghosted him on occasion. This has led to ‘The Diamond’ believing that Chandler might be wasting his last few years in the sport chasing a fight that might never take place.