Dustin Poirier Ranks Colby Covington Above Conor McGregor as UFC’s Most Annoying Rival

Dustin Poirier has finally put Colby Covington ahead of Conor McGregor in one of his UFC tier lists. Although ‘Chaos’ will fall short of ‘Mystic Mac’ on most fronts, Poirier insisted that the 36-year-old deserves the title of “UFC’s Most Annoying Rival” over everyone else.

Interestingly, Poirier and Covington are yet to face each other in the octagon, but most UFC stars are well aware of how the California native has an uncanny ability to get inside his opponent’s mind. ‘Chaos’ is a master at trash-talking, although he does take it too far at times. Either way, it helps him sell tickets and get more attention to his fights.

Well, in a recent interview with Shak MMA, Shakiel Mahjouri asked Dustin Poirier to rank McGregor, Chandler, and Covington based on most annoying to least annoying. To this, ‘The Diamond’ responded by saying,

“Covington, Conor, Chandler.”

Mahjouri agreed with Dustin Poirier’s ranking of putting Covington first, as he is a well-known trash talker who enjoys irritating his opponents. Michael Chandler at last place also makes sense since ‘Iron’ is usually very respectful.

Well, despite ranking Covington as the most annoying, ‘The Diamond’ may not even get a chance to face him in a fight, as irrespective of the result at UFC 302, it may be the last we see of him in the octagon.

Dustin Poirier believes he is ready to hang up the gloves following Islam Makhachev fight

Although Dustin Poirier is all set to snatch the lightweight championship away from Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, it might be his last dance in the UFC. According to ‘The Diamond’ this may not just be his last title shot, but the very last fight in the UFC, as in an interview with Shak MMA, he said,

“I’m not going to climb the ladder again. I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine.”

Dustin Poirier is seriously considering retirement after #UFC302, regardless of if he wins or loses: “I’m not going to climb the ladder again. I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s a very selfish sport. I’m ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a… pic.twitter.com/bCWBfiwNs7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2024

Dustin Poirier insisted that he wants to retire not because he cannot fight again, but because he doesn’t want to. Instead, he wants to spend some time with his family and be a good father. Still, ‘The Diamond’ is on the fence regarding the decision and only time can reveal what’s on his mind.