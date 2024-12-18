‘Felt Good Watch Him Bleed’: Belal Muhammad Wanted Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley to Keep Going Despite Brutal Injury

Belal Muhammad really enjoyed the beating Joaquin Buckley put on Colby Covington during the last UFC event of the year on December 15. The welterweight champion however wishes that the doctors had let him get beaten up for a bit more so he couldn’t come up with excuses like he always does.

Speaking to SiriusXM, Belal said,

“It felt so good to just watch him bleed and suffer… He’s already come out with… like bro, you were literally getting pieced up in every way you could get pieced up. You are losing the grappling, you are losing the striking, you are losing the kickboxing.

“I was just hoping the doctor would let it go a little bit more because now you open the door for Colby to make excuses.” Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) shares his reaction to Colby Covington’s performance at #UFCTampa Source: MMA Today w/@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/rzk45QG3ZY — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 16, 2024

Belal also went on to make fun of Covington for trying to rip off his shirt after walking down the ramp with WWE Hall of Fame, Hulk Hogan. It turns out, Covington had used blades to rip his shirt a little bit before going for the big flourish right outside the octagon.

You even lost the walkout because you ripped your shirt even before you got out there. So you look stupid doing that.

UFC fans are calling out Colby Covington for pre-cutting his shirt before ripping it off pic.twitter.com/AIMI0WwWaZ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 15, 2024

On to serious matters, the welterweight champion then explained that Colby was washed. He had let the game pass him by and due to this was no longer a real Top 5 in the welterweight division. Not just that, Belal doesn’t believe Colby can beat anybody in the Top 10 in the division anymore.

Colby’s future in the UFC

According to the champion, Colby has but one future- he fights someone big, a big name with whom he can feud and sell tickets but that’s it for him. The reason for this is simple.

This newer generation of fighters is different. They study everyone very carefully and as far as Colby is concerned, they know that he doesn’t actually throw any shots to hurt anyone.

“They used to put him on his pedestal of ‘Oh, he’s the cardio king, he’s this, he’s that’… He throws his pitty patty punches and then he takes his stupid shot and pushes you to the fence to try and take you down but there are better athletes now. Better guys, smarter guys. They are seeing all this stuff.”

Colby, on the other hand, has claimed that due to campaigning for President-Elect Donald Trump, he couldn’t have a full camp and as a result wasn’t as prepared as Buckley. He claims to have taken the fight for fans only. Covington also believes that the fight was only getting heated up and he was actually doing well.

The welterweight contender also claims that the fight was taking a toll on Buckley. He could see him get tired, so was was about to seize the opportunity in the championship rounds.

Colby Covington claims he wasn’t able to train for UFC Tampa because he was helping Donald Trump @ColbyCovMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Hb5wx7CgnW — FightCrack (@FightCrack) December 16, 2024



However, that was not the case. Buckley had him sized up from the very first round. Colby’s takedowns had been stuffed and the relentless pressure game that he sorely depends on had been exposed to Buckley’s thundering fists.

However, since the doctor stopped the fight, Colby will perhaps have another chance to have a go at a top contender in the division. But first, he must recover.