‘Great Athlete But Chinese Puppet’: UFC Star Colby Covington’s Fury Towards LeBron James Shows No Signs of Letting Up

No matter what happens or how far he is from his next fight, UFC welterweight Colby Covington finds a way to stay in the limelight. He does so by making the most over-the-top ridiculous remarks about his peers, other athletes, and people in general. Lately, Colby has been acting like he’s got a personal vendetta against NBA legend LeBron James.

Covington’s problem with Jomes isn’t just about the NBA star’s skills on the court. It’s about what ‘Chaos’ considers a double standard in his activism. The UFC welterweight has repeatedly accused James of preaching equality and social justice at home while benefiting from profits made from Chinese labor.

“He’s a Chinese finger puppet, he makes all his money in China…..He’s a great athlete but he’s a terrible human being.” Covington ranted, having picked his hot topic for the week.

He had previously referred to James as a “spineless coward” and claimed he would “whoop his ass” and “take out” James in a real fight any day of the week.

Covington has repeatedly positioned himself as the patriotic tough guy who’s willing to call out those he feels are disingenuous. While some fans see Covington’s tirades as just another ploy to remain on the news cycle, others feel he might have a point.

Either way, it doesn’t look like ‘King’ James is ever going to respond. But it’s not like Colby is going to let that stop him.

Just earlier this last week, ‘Chaos’ found himself jumping into a feud the NBA star had with ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith

Covington picks sides in LeBron-Smith drama

A few days ago, a video of ‘Bron’ going up to Stephen A. Smith after a match and talking to him sternly had gone viral. It was later reported that this argument was regarding Smith’s comments about his son Bronny James, something the NBA player did not appreciate at all.

Although Stephen A. Smith admitted his mistake, he found an ally from the most unlikely source.

When Covington was asked about the incident, he sided firmly with Smith, saying, “It’s America, freedom of speech, f’n LeBron. Do you not realize we have constitutional amendments for a reason.”

Colby Covington WENT OFF on LeBron James for his altercation with Stephen A Smith “F**k LeBron James you b**h ass motherf****r. Come see a real ass motherf*****g OG and get your ass knocked the f**k out without your private security” pic.twitter.com/goUzydpTC9 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) March 8, 2025

He didn’t stop there, going on a tirade of abuses directed at the NBA star, saying, “F*ckk LeBron James you b*tch a*s motherf*cker. Come see a real a*s motherf*cker OG and get your ass knocked the f*ck out without your private security.”

At this point, no one knows how long this one-sided feud has been going on.

Last year, during the Paris Olympics, when a section of the American audience found themselves at odds with French culture while watching the opening ceremony, Colby had somehow managed to turn the discussion around on James.

Claiming that LeBron hated America, the former UFC welterweight title contender said, “In that same ceremony you have Captain I hate America LeBron James bestowed the honor of carrying the stars and stripes. When I heard that he was going to be the one carrying his country’s flag I thought it was going to be for China.”

The Chicken or Egg question is difficult to answer if one of the entities doesn’t acknowledge the existence of the other. Maybe Colby needs to take a hint.