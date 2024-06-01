Dustin Poirier Reflects on Daughter’s Front Row Presence at UFC 302: “She’s Born Into Fighting”

It might be a heartbreak or a heartwarming moment this Saturday when Dustin Poirier laces the gloves for what could be his last fight in the UFC. However, what makes it even more special for Poirier is the fact that his little sweet P will be in the front row to see her dad win the belt. Reflecting on this, ‘The Diamond’ shared his thoughts with Megan Olivi just hours ahead of the super fight.

“It’s great, it’s incredible. I was just telling somebody back here behind the stage that the night she was born, August 20th, I think it was uh Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 2 and she was hours and she just entered the world and we’re there watching it on my laptop you know and she was born into fighting.”

Little P was born into fighting as Poirier would say, since the fighter and his friends were watching Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor 2 on August 20, 2016, the day Parker came into this world. Moreover, even when she was just a few years old, Parker was the one to pull the stitches from Poirier’s face after a fight.

Contrary to what most casuals believe, Poirier believes that his daughter is ready and old enough to be at the cage side to see the action in person as her old man takes on the pound-for-pound best, Islam Makhachev. With the stakes high and his daughter by the cage side, ‘The Diamond’ vows to make everyone proud and raise the belt on Saturday.

Dustin Poirier vows to raise the belt and make his daughter proud

We’re just hours away from the epic showdown that is about to go down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. From custom floral shorts to his custom mashup walkout song, Poirier will enter the cage intending to snatch the belt from Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier says his daughter will be watching his fight at #UFC302 from the front row for the first time ever: "My daughter's gonna be there, front row, for the first time ever. I want to show her that you can accomplish your dreams… I think this might be the last time I… pic.twitter.com/2JDhgTuPOQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 6, 2024

However, for Poirier this fight is personal – a Poirier family outing. With his daughter, Parker Noelle watching the action from the front row, Poirier has the weight of expectations bearing down on him.

Still, despite the pressure, ‘The Diamond’ is not letting the stress hold him down. Ahead of his title fight, the Louisiana native took a vow, saying that he wanted his daughter to see him raise the belt and realize that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.