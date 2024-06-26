“Ear F*cked Her”: Conor McGregor Reignites Feud With Dustin Poirier, Makes Explicit Comments on His Wife Jolie

Despite delaying his return to the UFC, Conor McGregor is in no mood to settle his beef with Dustin Poirier. In fact, the Irishman has fallen back on his habit of dragging Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, into their feud

UFC fans will be aware of McGregor’s history with deleted Tweets. This has been a common theme with the Irishman for a long time now. He tweets something out of pocket before his team spots it and deletes it from his page.

Well, in his most recent Tweet, which has since been promptly deleted, ‘Mystic Mac’ took a swipe at Dustin Poirier, alleging that he would be helpless even if a man came up to his wife and spoke to her,

“A guy came over and bent her over a fence like this and was whispering in her ear and I just saw red…Bent her over and ear f*cked her….He was seein red bro. Sexy red.”

‘The Diamond’ recently appeared on a podcast with Theo Von and spoke about how he got into a fight with a guy who got too close to his wife. This was the very incident McGregor referred to in his Tweet, although all evidence of the dig has now been wiped from the internet.

Well, while the Irishman was busy spicing up his beef with ‘The Diamond,’ a former UFC fighter expressed his desire to face McGregor in the boxing ring.

Jorge Masvidal calls out Conor McGregor for being ‘scared s*itless’ to fight him

Jorge Masvidal is no longer a part of the UFC, but still believes he is a very big draw on his own. His confidence is at an all-time high, and he thinks that he thinks he can take on Conor McGregor in a boxing fight and break records.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Gamebred’ claimed McGregor is scared of fighting him since the Irishman never mentions his name,

“(Conor McGregor) has never mentioned my name….he’s never addressed a fight with me or something because he is scared s*itless…Of course we’d break records but this guy won’t do it.”

Masvidal feels McGregor is “scared sh*tless” of a record-breaking fight against him. https://t.co/VuoGyMtowK pic.twitter.com/CRkkbuR8qO — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 25, 2024

A Jorge Masvidal fight would be a good prospect for Conor McGregor if the latter is planning to leave the UFC for good. However, for now, the Irishman is focused on making his comeback to the octagon and believes he still has enough in the tank for another title run.