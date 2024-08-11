Eric Nicksick Recalls the Moment Francis Ngannou’s Generous Money Cheque Left His Coach in Tears

Francis Ngannou has earned life-changing money thanks to moving out of UFC and having two mega fights in the world of boxing. This has helped Ngannou dramatically the life of those around him as well. The Cameroonian has been a part of Xtreme Couture headed by Eric Nicksick, who recently revealed a humanitarian gesture made by ‘The Predator’ that moved one of his coaches to tears.

Nicksick recently joined MMA Fighting for an interview where he was asked about Ngannou’s return to the octagon after a few years focusing on boxing.

Nicksick shared a story about a recent incident that shows what kind of a person Ngannou is.

So, Nate Pettit is one of the hardest working trainers in the gym who has helped Ngannou a lot over the past few years. A few weeks ago he came up to Nicksick and told him about Ngannou handing him a cheque that reduced him to tears.

The 44-year-old said,

“I don’t know what the amount was. I didn’t even ask. But it was enough to move this man to tears, to an emotion. And I say to Francis later on, I was like, ‘Hey, thanks for giving, hooking up Nate.’ He’s like, ‘Of course, bro. I see how hard he works, and I want to pay him for all the time that he’s given to others that maybe is not reciprocated back to him.”

Nicksick himself had a similar experience with Ngannou after his first fight with Tyson Fury that made him a multi-millionaire overnight.

Nicksick’s life changed courtesy of Ngannou-Fury fight

The coach had a similar story to Pettit when it came to Francis. After the fight with Fury, he received a payment from Ngannou that changed his life.

He said that he was reduced to tears as it was the most money he had ever been paid by a fighter and that it allowed him to be financially free in a lot of ways.

While he did not reveal the amount, coaches generally take 5-10% of the fight purse. Given that Ngannou made $10 million for his efforts against Fury, it is safe to say that Nicksick made anywhere between $50,000-$100,000 from Ngannou or more.