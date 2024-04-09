Ex-Boyfriend Slams Ronda Rousey for Not Crediting Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes for Their Win, Suggests PR Team Change

Although Ronda Rousey has been dominating headlines in MMA recently, not all of them are positive. In a recent interview, she reflected on her losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes before claiming that she was already concussed before the bout. Moreover, in an extremely uncharacteristic move, the 37-year-old also specified several other reasons for her defeat.

Naturally, fans did not expect Rousey to behave this way and were quick to tag her reasons as her excuses. Her ex-boyfriend, Brendan Schaub also hopped on the bandwagon, and in his recent video, critiqued the fighter’s comments. He claimed that even though Rousey is hurt by the way her career ended, she should credited her opponents for the win instead of piling on excuses. Schaub also called out his ex-girlfriend’s PR person, insisting they should have done a better job with her statement.

“The issue we have with the interview is that we haven’t heard from her in like a long time. She is cleary still hurt by the way her career has ended. But to not be able to have any reflection and not give credit to Holly or Nunes is the issue and I just think it is weird because I am sure she has PR person.”

Despite their past relationship, fans appreciated how Schaub did not shy away from speaking his mind. However, the 41-year-old wasn’t the only celebrity who called out Rousey on her recent conduct. Cris Cyborg, the current Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion, also had some choice words for ‘The Arm Collector.’

Cris Cyborg calls out Ronda Rousey over her comments

Cyborg is considered to be one of the greatest female fighters of all time. She is also quite outspoken and has often criticized Rousey in the past. Hence, when the Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion came across her latest interview, she refused to hold back. Cyborg initially stated that Rousey’s statements were quite bizarre and vague. However, she was especially surprised at how the UFC Hall of Famer still called herself the greatest fighter of all time. Taking to X, Cyborg wrote,

“Poor girl still suffering from CTE. I hope she finally got a good mouth guard.”

Unfortunately, an athlete of Ronda Rousey’s stature is bound to face such criticism from fans and opponents alike. However, it is now up to her to prove the naysayers wrong and re-establish herself as the greatest there is.