Ex-UFC Champ Aljamain Sterling Baffled by Dana White and Co.’s Decision Not to Re-Sign Muhammad Mokaev

May 6, 2023, Newark, New Jersey, USA: ALJAMAIN STERLING poses after his win during Bantamweight Title bout against Henry Cejudo at Prudential Center in Newark. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20230506_zsp_r187_020 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

The UFC delivered a stinker this week releasing its undefeated prospect, Muhammad Mokeav Despite boasting an impeccable 7-0 record. Reacting to the ousting of the 24-year-old. former bantamweight king, Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts, denouncing the UFC’s decision explicitly.

Dropping his thoughts on his YouTube channel, the ‘Funkmaster’ said that although sucker punching someone after asking for a picture was really low, it wasn’t enough of a reason to cut him.

“I think it’s f**ked up. I don’t think there was any real reason to cut him. I mean, you could say the piggybacking of the fight at the (UFC Performance Institute), but that takes two to tango. I know Mokaev was the first one to talk s**t… To put your arm around someone to take a picture and then sucker punch them, I think that’s a little bit too low for me. I don’t know. I think that one is very, very dirty.”

.@FunkmasterMMA reacts to UFC's stunning decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev: "I don't think there was any real reason to cut him." pic.twitter.com/xbWDU371fs — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) July 31, 2024

Having reached the end of his contract, ‘The Punisher‘ was living on the good hopes of the promotion re-signing him to keep his championship goals alive. However, as fate would have it, Dana White refused to re-sign the youngster, leaving him stranded despite his win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Sterling got real and explained the strangeness of the whole situation with the UFC supposedly asking Mokaev to fight their fight, urging him to reduce takedowns and keep the fight standing.

Adding on, Aljo stated that Mokaev’s bout with Kape was a really good technical fight, one that captivated the fandom, especially after the infamous UFC PI brawl.

While Sterling dropped his thoughts on the incident, UFC superstar, Conor McGregor also weighed in his thoughts, pledging his allegiance to the company, essentially backing the promotion’s decision to let go of the undefeated contender.

McGregor on UFC’s refusal to resign Muhammad Mokaev

The tensions flared high after Mokaev jumped his longtime rival, Manel Kape before their scheduled bout in Manchester. Though the Brit cruised to a comfortable win, his antics did no good and Dana White & Co. finally decided to let go of the fighter.

In fact, Dana White has claimed that the reason isn’t because of his wrestling-heavy fight style – like the fighter himself claims – but simply because he is a handful to deal with outside of the cage.

Reacting to this news was former double champ, Conor McGregor who extended his support to the UFC.

Conor McGregor has backed the UFC's decision to let Muhammad Mokaev go. https://t.co/wt8v5QKxDQ — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 31, 2024

McGregor backed the promotion and in a four-word message, he noted his thoughts on social media, indirectly acknowledging the PFL rumors, essentially deeming that the 24-year-old can join the team at PFL.

It is however quite ironic coming from the Irishman, who had once been arrested for throwing a chair at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bus and injuring someone. Not to forget, the countless vile and bigoted remarks against people’s religions, their wives and their countries and the punching of an old man at bar, amongst other things.