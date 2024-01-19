Patrick Bet-David Applauds Dana White and UFC After Sean Strickland’s ‘Homophobic Rant,’ Calls Out NFL NBA for Curbing Freedom of Speech

Sean Strickland has been unapologetically himself ever since he joined the UFC. ‘Tarzan’ has always had extremely polarizing views on most topics. This was the case recently as Strickland’s response to a journalist during media day is now going viral on the internet. Strickland’s response has caught the attention of many, including the noted American entrepreneur, Patrick Bet-David.

Advertisement

Strickland recently sat down to be interviewed prior to his fight against Du Plessis at UFC 297. It was during this interview that a journalist asked him about the previous comments he had made about the LGBTQ community. Strickland was asked if he still stood by the comments made earlier. To everyone’s surprise, the UFC athlete then went on a rant, firing shots at the LGBTQ community and the people that blindly support them. Renowned podcast host Patrick Bet-David recently shared his thoughts on Strickland’s comment on the latest episode of his podcast. He said,

“This is why the UFC is so important. I love that the UFC is getting bigger and bigger and bigger. And Dana does not care when they say things like this. And by the way, check this out, even with the Bud light comment that he made he did not call out Bud Light because Bud Light is now a nine-figure sponsor of the UFC.”

Advertisement

Bet-David went on to praise the UFC and Dana White for allowing fighters to speak their mind. He also bashed the NFL, NBA and the NHL for not allowing the same. He said,

“This guy has got the audacity to say what he just said right now…. This answer could have never been given in NFL, never in the NBA, never in the MLB, never in the NHL. No one in those sports could have given an answer like this except the great UFC, ran by a man named Dana White.”



Despite his comments over the last few years, the UFC or Dana White has not curbed Sean Strickland or any of his athletes.

Sean Strickland and other UFC fighters allowed their constitutional right by the UFC and Dana White

Dana White has always maintained that he has never and will never ask a fighter to refrain from speaking their mind. The 54-year-old has admitted that some things stated in public he does not particularly like. However, he maintains that freedom of speech is something that the constitution grants citizens which he will never curb. Unfortunately, this is not the case in other major sports leagues.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1747709181505819049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Athletes rarely speak their mind on issues that are currently plaguing the country. However, if they do so going against the agenda, they usually apologize. The UFC is the only major sports league in the country that allows the athletes to be themselves.