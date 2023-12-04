“Didn’t Even Punch Logan Paul”: Dillon Danis’ Calling Out Mike Perry Post BKFC 56 Doesn’t Go Well With Fans

The recently concluded BKFC 56 reminded the combat sports community that Mike Perry was an incredibly tough individual. ‘Platinum’ took some heavy shots from Eddie Alvarez in the first round of their BKFC 56 encounter. But, the second stanza marked his incredible return to the fight. Perry landed numerous hard strikes on his rival Alvarez and won the bout via a corner’s stoppage at the end of the round.

Advertisement

Perry earned a reported $1.1M along with the coveted ‘King Of Violence’ title of BKFC for his victory. He also expressed his desire to fight either of the ex-UFC stars, Jorge Masvidal or Anthony Pettis, on his next outing. But it was Conor McGregor’s former BJJ instructor, Dillon Danis, who called him out instead.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dillondanis/status/1731306481373290890?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans may remember Danis’ miserable performance against the noted combat sports persona Logan Paul. The two fought in their boxing match on 14 October this year. A large chunk of the combat sports community considers him to be a so-called keyboard warrior who fails miserably when things get real. This is why most of them went up in arms against him in the comments section of an ‘X’ update that talked about his callout for ‘Platinum’ Perry. The caption to the ‘Happy Punch’ ‘X’ update read:

“Dillon Danis wants to fight the King of Violence Mike Perry in bare knuckle”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1731309370456043804?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Several fans presented stern words in response to Danis’ over-ambitious call-out. But, a few comments clarified that some were also ridiculed by the fact that someone like Danis dared to call out BKFC’s ‘King Of Violence’, Perry.

One such comment read, “HAHAHAHAHA guy didn’t even punch vs Logan Paul why would people think this guy will fight in BKFC”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kierenmoreno/status/1731316274410721339?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan had the same intent. But he put out a question instead of mocking ‘El Jefe’. His comment read, “Does anybody take Dillon Dannis seriously?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Blygn93/status/1731505494789853691?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan put out the real scenario with his comment. It read, “Was scared to fight in 8oz gloves let alone bare-knuckle”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Brunazzooo/status/1731329566637998097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One can never be certain of the happenings in the field combat sports. But Dillon Danis vs. Mike Perry inside the BKFC squared circle sounds pretty farfetched. But what about the ones who ‘Platinum’ called out after his victory?

Will Mike Perry get his chosen rivals for his next BKFC encounter?

As already mentioned, Perry called out the noted ex-UFC stars, Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Pettis post his BKFC 56 victory. It’s pertinent to note that he had his last two BKFC fights against the famous former UFC fighters Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez. Also, the BKFC currently has a healthy count of former UFC fighters under its banner. Looking at these, Masvidal or Pettis’ crossover to the BKFC doesn’t look like an impossible event.

But we all know that bare-knuckle fighters take a lot more damage per fight as compared to their UFC counterparts. Masvidal may have grown up fighting in the streets, which were pretty much bare-knuckle fights. But, he is 39 years old today which might compel him to refrain from taking this risk. However, ‘Showtime’ Pettis who is currently signed to Masvidal’s ‘Gamebred Boxing’ may respond to Perry callout affirmatively.