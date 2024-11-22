Ex-UFC Champ Jamahal Hill Clears Up Confusion After Mike Perry Praises Him for Defending His Mom From Attacker

A viral video has been making the rounds on social media, showing a man stepping in to defend his mother by knocking out an aggressive individual. In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the internet claimed that the hero was former UFC champion Jamahal Hill. Even BKFC legend Mike Perry chimed in on Instagram, praising Hill for his quick action. Hill, in good conscience, felt the need to clarify.

Perry found a post of Hill on Instagram where he’s seen smoking an obnoxiously giant doobie and commented,

“Yo more people need to have fun with life, saw that video of you ko’ing that dude for stepping to ya moms, dope.”

The former champion replied to it saying, “Frfr fam but that wasn’t me brotha ppl making stuff up!”

Of course, the video of that incident, claiming it was Hill is still up and running.

BREAKING: FORMER UFC CHAMPION JAMAHAL HILL DEFENDS HIS MOTHER AGAINST AN ATTACKER! ‍♂️ Dude FAFO!! Be careful who you mess with in public as they might be related to a professional fighter. ✊ Great job @JamahalH pic.twitter.com/bczCA7wJ6R — UPFRONT MMA (@upfrontmma) November 18, 2024



Hill isn’t too concerned about random guys disrespecting his mom though. Right now, he has bigger plans, or to be precise, might have if Jon Jones gets his say.

Hill vs. Jones?

Jones’ reign as UFC heavyweight champion might be short-lived—even after his dominant knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. In an interview leading up to the fight, he had asserted that he was ready to vacate the title and focus solely on “super fights”.

Reflecting on his career of constant title defenses, Jones said he’s eager to shed the pressure of being a champion and fight purely for the thrill.

“I want to fight for fun,” Jones shared, drawing inspiration from his teammate Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who fought for the love of the game without worrying about titles. Jones mentioned potential matchups like Jamahal Hill and Derrick Lewis, emphasizing he wants to take fights that excite him personally, regardless of their impact.

While Hill is a former light heavyweight champion coming off a tough loss, and Lewis is a knockout artist without UFC gold, Jones sees these as intriguing stylistic matchups.

However, he remains adamant that if he’s to defend the heavyweight belt again, it must be against Alex Pereira, not interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones even stated he’d retire if the Pereira fight doesn’t happen, signaling he’s more interested in controlling his narrative than chasing legacy-defining matchups. For now, the ball is in Dana White’s court.