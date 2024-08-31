Ex-UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson Earns ‘Perfect Ambassador’ Title After Heartfelt Post-Fight Consolation

May 5, 2023, Denver, CO, USA: DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 5: Demetrious Johnson at ONE Championship Fight Night 10 post fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on May 5, 2023 at the 1st Bank Center in Denver, Colorado. Denver USA – ZUMAp175 20230505_zsa_p175_079 Copyright: xChristopherxColonx

38-year-old Demetrious Johnson aka the ‘Mighty Mouse’ just won over the internet again. The former UFC flyweight champion recently made his Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt Debut at 2024 IBJJF World Masters and while he kick-started the tournament with a win, it was the ‘GOAT’s’ post-fight gesture that got the fandom hailing him as the perfect role model.

During the quarterfinals of the tournament, DJ showed his character after he approached his opponent post-fight to console him with some wisdom. He said,

“There’s next year man. This is for fun, your life’s not gonna change. You’re gonna go home, keep on training, have a beautiful wife, kids, go back to work. This is for fun, there’s more to life than winning I promise.”

In fact, unlike other champions who call themselves the ‘GOAT,’ Johnson showed true warrior spirit and sportsmanship with the gesture, consoling his Asian opponent with kind words. Following the fight, DJ came up to his opponent to show some compassion and cheer him up.

This got the fandom lauding the Kentucky native as the real champion.

“This guy is the perfect example of a real champion.” “Mighty Mouse is the perfect Ambassador for Mixed Martial Arts I will never forgive the UFC for trading him for Ben Askren.”

Seeing the ex-champ consoling his disheartened opponent was a heartwarming moment for the community and more fans bombarded the post with similar comments, lauding the champ.

“Mighty Mouse is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, without question. Not only an incredible fighter but an exemplary role model for all future generations in the sport.” “This was beautiful to see.” “all the homies know that this is the real goat.”

DJ as of now hasn’t retired from MMA but is actively keeping himself occupied, having some fun on the mat, and competing in BJJ tournaments.

During an appearance in the Jaxxon podcast, the One FC champ revealed his trajectory.

Demetrious Johnson training BJJ exclusively

Recently, former UFC champ and popular MMA figure, Demetrious Johnson joined the popular Jaxxon podcast and that’s where he revealed his future prospects now that he’s moving towards the twilight of his fighting career.

During the conversation, Johnson told the hosts that as of now he was focusing his efforts on grappling and even revealed that he has only hit pads a couple of times in the last year and a half. As a matter of fact, the ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been training almost exclusively in Brazilian jiu-jitsu instead.

DJ was recently seen training with ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci, one of the top athletes in BJJ right now.

While his last MMA bout came last year against rival Marlon Moraes, DJ didn’t quite pour cold water on his MMA return but as it seems, for the time being, the champ is well focused in improving his grappling game.