Sean O’Malley Urges Netflix to Feature UFC Legend’s Protege ‘Death Sentence’ on Love on the Spectrum

Ahead of his return at UFC 316, event headliner Sean O’Malley has urged Netflix to include a talent backyard fighter on their heralded Love on the Spectrum show.

O’Malley, who main-events this weekend’s flagship return to Newark, will look to become a two-time bantamweight champion as he tackles former foe Merab Dvalishvili in a grudge title rematch.

Having lost his championship last year against the Georgian in a decision loss at Noche UFC, O’Malley is tasked with avenging just his second professional defeat in the Octagon. In preparation, O’Malley had promised to log off social media, stop masturbating, smoking weed and focus on family.

But always in touch with the social scene, O’Malley spoke with former flyweight king, Demetrious Johnson, about his infamous protege, ‘Death Sentence’, ahead of his UFC 316 fight.

Real name, Maraji Johnson, the internet influencer has been brought under the wing of Kentucky technician, Johnson, during his time with backyard fighting outfit, StreetBeefs — whose YouTube channel now has over 4 million subscribers.

Heralded for his comedic — albeit lacking in skills approach to fighting, ‘Death Sentence’ was the topic of conversation between Johnson and O’Malley this week on the former’s YouTube channel.

“Your prodigy ‘Death Sentence’,” O’Malley said. “That’s good. Yeah, What do you think of him? That guy’s a character, bro. He’s — I want that confidence,” Mighty Mouse claimed.

“I want that confidence. That’s what my wife says — She goes ‘You know, he has like an amazing confidence that men who are you know tall, gorgeous or whatever they don’t even have a sliver of that,” the former UFC flyweight champion added.

“I want to see him on Love on the Spectrum,” O’Malley suggested, adding, “Dude, that would be sick. That would be f*cking amazing — that would be sick.”

But for all of ‘Death Sentence’s’ fighting ability — or lack thereof, let’s hope he can actually act if he makes the small screen.

Who is ‘Death Sentence’?

An amateur fighter and backyard brawler, ‘Death Sentence’ is rather statuesque.

Standing at 6’2, ‘Death Sentence’ weighs in the region of 230lbs — standing over numerous opponents with ease during his brief ‘career’ in combat sports.

With aspirations of one day fighting in the UFC, ‘Death Sentence’ has been brought under the training wing of ex-UFC star, Johnson — who recently shared an emotional embrace with the popular influencer.

Apparently, despite his ambitions, ‘Death Sentence’ had failed to secure a win before committing himself to the tutelage of one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

“Congratulations on your first win, all we did was help you out and teach you how to train properly,” Johnson told him after the win. According to reports, ‘Death Sentence’ has his eyes set on a fight against another fighter called ‘Lights Out’.

However, the Mighty Mouse advises caution! “Let’s take baby steps… You took out ‘Death Penalty’, who’s next?” he asked.