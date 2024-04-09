mobile app bar

Ex-UFC Champion Hails Bo Nickal as ‘Once-in-a-Generation Talent’ Dismissing Arrogance Claims

Souvik Roy
Published

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Bo Nickal (red gloves) reacts to defeating Val Woodburn (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The noted UFC middleweight, Bo Nickal, has been reaping praises from a few noted UFC personas like Jon Anik before his coveted UFC 300 fight. The former UFC middleweight champ and current UFC analyst, Michael Bisping, recently became the latest addition to the ones appreciating Nickal. Lately, the UK native joined the ‘TNT Sports’ reporter Adam Catterall for a ‘UFC 300 Preview Show’ on their YouTube channel. ‘The Count’ also took a moment to provide Nickal with a special appreciative title.

Bisping revealed from his experience that the Colorado native was “not a coc*y or arrogant individual” despite boasting an undefeated record in the UFC. He laid special stress on Nickal’s success in the extremely testing sport of wrestling. The 45-year-old opined that Nickal’s outstanding in-octagon prowess came from his wrestling-based skillset and conditioning. ‘The Count’ also couldn’t stop himself from calling Nickal a once-in-a-generation talent. He said,

Bo Nickal. This man is a generational talent. The level that you have to be in to get the success that he has [in wrestling], it’s game-changing.”

Well, Jon Anik and Bisping may be praising Bo Nickal. But several fans recently criticized Dana White and Co.’s decision to put Nickal on the main card of the UFC 300. They also had the 28-year-old breaking his humble character.

Bo Nickal recently replied to the fans lambasting his spot on the UFC 300 main card

Nickal showcased a bit of arrogance while answering the fans bashing him. Instead of bragging about his record or in-octagon prowess, Nickal just presented a few possibilities to justify his spot on the UFC 300 main card.

Initially, he mentioned that he didn’t care about the position of his fight on the UFC 300 card. Thereafter, the Colorado native also reminded the fans that UFC authorities were the ones who took this decision, and hence he had nothing to do with it.

He also implied that his fights probably do well in terms of generating revenues, which is why Dana White and Co. chose him as a UFC 300 main card attraction. However, it will be pretty interesting to witness if Nickal can maintain his undefeated record after the night of April 13, when he will go one on one with Cody Brundage.

