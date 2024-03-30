Jon Anik Drawing Parallel with Khamzat Chimaev, Justifies Bo Nickal’s UFC 300 Main Card Spot

Several fans are awaiting the coveted UFC 300 pretty eagerly. Still, many of them, including the UFC lightweight, Renato Moicano, criticized the scheduled fights for lacking the anticipated quality. Recently, the ‘MMA Junkie‘ host also expressed a similar narrative in one of their podcast episodes. He questioned the noted UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, about the UFC middleweight Bo Nickal’s credibility to fight on the UFC 300 main card. But the 45-year-old gave a befitting reply with a reference to the noted Khamzat Chimaev.

Nickal is comparatively a new face in the UFC with just two main roster fights to date. This is probably why the ‘MMA Junkie’ host was critical about his spot on the UFC 300 main card, where he will be taking on Cody Brundage. But Anik pointed out that some fighters like Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev have a different kind of spark in them. He also counted Nickal in the same category and justified his spot on the main card of UFC 300. Anik said,

“Khamzat Chimaev, Raul Rosas Jr., or Bo Nickal, there’s some different kind of electricity when it comes to some of these guys. You parlay their fight style with the expectations, pressure, and fan intrigue and I just think Bo Nickal checks a lot of boxes.”

Apart from this incident, Anik has also proved that he has a complete understanding of the fight game as well. But expressing his opinion about the UFC 297 main event had a large chunk of UFC fans deriding him.

Why did the UFC fans bash Jon Anik after UFC 297?

Only a small part of the UFC fanbase targeted the 45-year-old. But their remarks were scathing enough to have Anik saying that he would leave the UFC and transition to the NFL, because of the toxicity. He even got criticized by Sean Strickland and his fans after his retirement claims.

The UFC 297 main event was a thoroughly close one. The results caused the bifurcation of the UFC fanbase into taking either Sean Strickland or Dricus Du Plessis’ side. At this juncture, Anik supported the decision made by the referees and voiced his opinion in favor of the current UFC middleweight king, Dricus Du Plessis.

This is when the Strickland fans fired at him with deriding comments. However, as the dust settled, Anik seems to be back in the UFC mix and is expressing his opinions about UFC 300 currently. This might indicate that he will be there in the UFC, at least for the UFC 300 if not more.