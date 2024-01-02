Ex-UFC Double Champ Believes Conor McGregor Is Playing ‘Puppet Master’ With Michael Chandler After 185lbs Return Announcement

The New Year kicked off with excitement for UFC fans as Conor McGregor, after over 2 years, announced his return to the octagon which will be at the international fight week against Michael Chandler. After having waited the longest for this fight, Chandler stands to gain both financially and in terms of legacy. Right now, he’s the happiest, preparing for this lucrative opportunity. Meanwhile, discussing the fight, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts, stating that he believes McGregor is puppeteering Chandler.

Advertisement

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Cormier believes McGregor is playing games and being a villain. As per him, McGregor is making Chandler fight 30 lbs heavier than his consistent weight. Considering McGregor’s current physique and the expectation that Chandler won’t object to the weight difference, as he knows Chandler is ready to face him under any condition. Cormier stated,

“McGregor is being bad. McGregor Is playing the game. McGregor is being the villain right now. Because the villain manipulates. The villain pills the strings, the villain is the puppet master. The villain makes you move to his music, the villain makes you to his rhythm. You know why, because Michael Chandler is a good guy.”

Advertisement

Cormier, instead, suggests that Chandler should stand up for himself. DC adds that, at this point, McGregor is simply making Chandler aware that this is his game, and Chandler is fortunate to have the opportunity to fight him.

Subsequently, Cormier draws a parallel with the Khabib Nurmagomedov situation, highlighting how Khabib once left a press conference after McGregor, who used to arrive late and make people wait, experienced the same treatment and realized they were on equal terms. So, Cormier advised Chandler to level the playing field with McGregor and assert himself in a position of equality.

Why fighting Conor McGregor is a big thing?

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest cash cows in combat sports history. His achievements place him at the pinnacle of the UFC, drawing millions of fans worldwide and generating substantial earnings for everyone involved. As he is also a former two-division champion, fighting him not just gives a hefty purse and millions of viewers but also the chance to establish a lasting legacy.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Conor McGregor has been part of over five events in the top 10 biggest pay-per-views. With the recent announcement of his return, it will be interesting to see how many pay-per-view buys he can attract this time.