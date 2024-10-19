Ex-UFC Heavyweight Threatens Nate Diaz Over ‘Big P*ssy’ Remarks: ‘Will Snap Your Neck’

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has gone scorched earth on Nate Diaz after his latest comments caught the eye of the veteran. Earlier last day, the Stockton slugger put out a tweet mocking Schaub apparently for his emotional outpour over Shane Carwin. However, the younger Diaz’s comments did not sit well with the former heavyweight who issued him a violent warning.

Responding to Diaz’s “p***y” comment, Schaub noted down his thoughts on “X” –

“Oooh buddy. I prob got 20lbs on you so not too far off. I’ll snap your neck. Set up a grappling match and let me know how it goes for you. Have one of your handlers read this tweet and get back to me.”

While the 39-year-old usually is a sucker for fights, this time, he might have bitten more than he can chew, given that Schaub is a natural heavyweight, weighing 20 pounds more than the former UFC lightweight/welterweight.

For the unversed, recently the former heavyweight opened up about his longtime friend, Shane Carwin, uncovering his struggles with CTE acquired from his fighting days.

Even though he had just six fights under the UFC banner, going 4-2, years of sparring and head injuries have left the fighter in a precarious situation.

Reflecting on his friend’s present condition, Schaub was seemingly battling tears, struggling to hold back but Diaz’s personal and insensitive attack got him livid.

Carwin details his struggles in a heart-touching post

Old-school fans must certainly know Shane Carwin as one of the hardest hitters to ever fight in the UFC. During his time in the promotion, he racked up the interim heavyweight belt.

While grappling and wrestling were his forte, his physicality, and his brute strength made him a force to be reckoned with in the cage. Though he parted ways with the promotion after two back-to-back losses, he has registered wins over notable names like Frank Mir, Gabriel Gonzaga, and several others.

Despite being a mechanical engineer by profession, the 49-year-old is now in such a condition that he can barely tie his shoelaces, all because of the blunt trauma he received during his fighting days. In fact, over 100 fighters have written letters of support for the settlement agreement in one of the UFC antitrust lawsuits in hopes that financial relief could come sooner rather than later.

Recently, the former champ revealed his dire situation,

“Cognitive tests conducted at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University (among others) are indicating I have suffered damage to the pre-frontal cortex and left hemisphere. I spend days in bed suffering from bouts of paranoia, fear, and anxiety.”

UFC’s parent company, TKO Holdings has agreed to settle the litigation by paying out $375 million. As of now, several fighters including Carwin are waiting for Judge Richard Boulware’s approval.