Dana White Once Went Nuclear on Brock Lesnar Over One Move After Ex-UFC Star Took Home $3 Million

Brock Lesnar (top) of the USA holds down Frank Mir of the USA during the UFC Heavyweight title unification bout at UFC 100 in Las Vegas (2009071314330443) o00 Freefight

UFC 100 is still considered one of the greatest MMA events of all time, 16 years after its live broadcast. Featuring top talent throughout the main and preliminary card (including an early career win for Jon Jones), the event delivered on all fronts.

Even with the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Dan Henderson competing, it was Brock Lesnar who made the biggest splash – and not with just his performance. A second round TKO over Frank Mir, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Lesnar proved his mettle in defending his title and unifying it with Mir’s Interim Championship.

However, that impressive result in just his fifth MMA bout was eclipsed by Lesnar’s legendarily controversial post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. Mir and Lesnar’s rivalry was a heated one, with Mir handing Lesnar a loss on his UFC debut. In addition to that, there was a fierce confrontation from UFC 98, and there was the makings of a huge storm heading into UFC 100.

When the dust settled on his big unification victory in the main event, Lesnar was incredibly pumped as Rogan offered him the microphone for his post-fight thoughts.

Slipping overzealously into his professional wrestling persona, Lesnar delivered one of the most controversial interviews in recent memory. Taking shots at more than just his opponent, Frank Mir, it provoked the ire of an understandably annoyed Dana White.

Responding to a cacophony of boos in Las Vegas, Lesnar encouraged the negative reaction from the crowd. “I love it, keep going, keep going.”

Rogan interjected, commenting on Lesnar’s intense mockery of Mir — even after he had savagely beaten the Vegas-born fighter down. “Frank Mir had a horseshoe up his a**,” continued Lesnar. “I told him that a year ago. I pulled that son of a b*tch out and I beat him over the head with it.”

Rogan closed out the brief but memorable interview by asking Lesnar what the future held in terms of possible opponents and his post-fight plans. The response was more than Rogan, White, and the entire UFC brass bargained for.

“I’m gonna go home tonight, I’m gonna drink a Coors Light. That’s right, a Coors Light because Bud Light won’t pay me nothing. I’m gonna sit down with my friends and family, and hell, I might even get on top of my wife tonight.”

Brock Lesnar apologizes amidst $3 million payout for UFC victory

With time to reflect, Brock Lesnar was unsurprisingly a lot calmer during the UFC 100 press conference led by Dana White. In theory, he should’ve been in a good mood. Transitioning from WWE to the UFC, Lesnar reportedly earned $3 million before the fight from sponsorships alone. Reports suggest that he earned an additional $400,000 by beating Mir.

But at the first mention of Lesnar, White tried to play down his controversial antics. “Brock’s a grouch, he’s a very grouchy guy, especially the week of the fight,” laughed White. “But he’s a good guy. He loves Bud Light.”

Bud Light were the primary sponsors of UFC 100 and White was clearly eager to salvage that working relationship without throwing Lesnar under the bus. But behind closed doors, White was less forgiving of Lesnar’s antics.

As detailed in his 2011 autobiography ‘Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival’, Lesnar revealed how angry and upset White was with him over his comments. White’s scolding had the desired effect, setting the tone for the press conference that followed. Lesnar was quick to address the post-match interview when probed by journalists.

“Well, first and foremost, I want to apologize. I acted very unprofessionally after the fight, I’ll leave it at that,” said Lesnar. “I’m a sore loser and I don’t like to get beat. I believe that Frank and I’s first bout, I gave that fight to him. There was a lot of emotion in this fight for me.

“You guys ask me all the time, ‘Is there anything I can drag over from WWE?’ and I guess you’ve seen a little bit tonight. I apologize to Bud Light,” said Lesnar, lifting a bottle of the brand’s beer. “I’m not biased. I drink any beer and tonight I’m drinking Bud Light all night.”

Lesnar showed his wild side at UFC 100, dividing fans and critics alike. However, he showed his humility at the corresponding press conference, showing that it wasn’t just his athleticism that was capable of earning him the respect of his peers and foes.