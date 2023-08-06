Ex-UFC Star Accepts 1,000,000+ Offer Presented by Jake Paul to Fight Bradley Martyn: “I’m 180 but…”

Jake Paul returned to the squared circle and won against Nate Diaz this weekend on August 5th in Dallas, Texas. This bout saw Diaz make his pro-boxing debut. Meanwhile, Paul returned to the winning column and extended his record to 7-1 after previously suffering the first loss of his career against Tommy Fury earlier this year. Apart from being a boxer, Jake Paul is also a savvy boxing promoter, and he recently made over a million-dollar offer to fitness YouTuber Bradley Martyn to take on former UFC star Mike Perry.

This happened after Martyn was seen challenging Diaz and boxing lightweight champion Devin Haney for a street fight while implying he could beat them. Moreover, the YouTuber also expressed his desire of wanting to see Paul get beaten by Diaz in their upcoming fight.

Mike Perry accepts Jake Paul’s offer to fight Bradley Martyn

During the recent episode of his podcast, BS W/ Jake Paul, ‘The Problem Child’ presented a lucrative offer to Bradley Martyn to fight former UFC star Mike Perry in a street fight.

While Martyn does not seem to be interested in Paul’s offer, Perry is seemingly down despite a massive weight difference between the two. Responding to the clip of Jake Paul pitching the idea of a potential Bradley Martyn vs. Mike Perry street fight, ‘Platinum’ had this to say:

“I accept @BradleyMarty, I’m 180 but I hit like 260 brotha, accept the offer and I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia alhumdulla”

It’s safe to say Mike Perry is confident in his ability to beat Bradley Martyn. That said, it will be interesting to see if Martyn can back up what he said about beating professional fighters in a street fight in the future.

While Paul has a lot of conviction in Perry to defeat Martyn that he added the 7 figure offer, Canadian rapper Drake also had the same conviction on Diaz. However, he recently lost his money.

Drake loses a bet against Jake Paul in his fight with Nate Diaz

Global musical icon Drake has shown a lot of support to Jake Paul in the past. So much so that he has backed ‘The Problem Child’ in his fights by placing huge bets on him as well.

However, that wasn’t the case this time around. The Canadian recently took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he has placed a $250,000 bet on the underdog Nate Diaz to beat Paul.

It is worth noting that Drake mentioned that Jake Paul is “a dog” but he can’t bet against any of the Diaz brothers, let alone Nate. However, Paul bested Diaz in the fight. Thus, Drake ultimately lost a bet that could have cashed him around a million dollars.