“Abdul Wahid”: Despite Same Religion Devin Haney’s Father Mocks Gervonta Davis Post-Conversion to Islam

The social media feuds and back-and-forth between two fighters is a pretty common thing to do in the world of combat sports. Amidst the talks of a potential fight between Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney, the fiery exchange doesn’t seem to stop. A similar dig was very recently taken by Haney’s father Bill Haney which was directed towards Davis.

‘The Dream’ recently took to his Instagram and shared multiple stories about his recent visit to the zoo or wildlife park. He was seen with his family enjoying and feeding animals like bears, monkeys and more. During the same outing, Haney’s father took a shot at Gervonta Davis and called a gorilla by the name ‘Abdul Wahid’ (aka Gervonta Davis). The 25-year-old fighter’s father also shared the same on his Instagram story with a caption,

“Lil monkey n***a hear me!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/yuhokaysayless/status/1741237760701157848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is imperative to note Haney’s father who himself is a practising Muslim directed a comical dig towards Davis who recently converted to Islam. Devin Haney also follows Islam and is a practicing Muslim.

Bill Haney is the foundation when it comes to his son’s boxing career. He even coaches and trains his son for the fights. Haney’s last fight was against Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title which Haney won to become a WBC champion. There is no confirmation when it comes to Haney vs. Davis fight, but both these boxers are a hot prospect in the world of boxing.

Abdul Wahid fka Gervonta Davis and his recent conversion to Islam

‘Tank’ is one of the most prominent names in the world of boxing and has held multiple world championships. The 29-year-old boxer recently made a big move in his life by converting to Islam. The ceremony took place on Christmas Eve at a Maryland mosque. He accepted his new religion and took up a Muslim name Abdul Wahid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GtownMasjid/status/1739232531403202749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Davis is an undefeated boxer and has a professional boxing record of 29-0-0 which includes 27 wins via knockout and 2 via decision. His last fight was against Ryan Garcia which Davis won via KO.

When it comes to his upcoming fights, here’s nothing confirmed. But the constant social media feud between Davis and Haney signals something might materialize in the future between the two.