‘That Bet Could Hit’: Conor McGregor Drops $500K to Win $2.5 Million on Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett, Has Fans Divided

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor during halftime in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

UFC veteran Conor McGregor has once more slapped some serious cash on the fights this weekend – making a surprising pick for the UFC 314 co-main event bout.

McGregor, a former dual-division champion in the promotion, has been sidelined from fighting for nearly four years come this summer. Despite not looking likely ever to make good on a return to the Octagon, he has kept his name in the headlines regardless.

Playing up these fans this week, the 36-year-old dropped an interesting tidbit. Claiming he was “interested” in watching tonight’s co-headliner between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett, McGregor had posted a video of himself training mitts.

Where that video leads to amid a long line of teasers that haven’t gone anywhere is yet to be seen, but as of now, the Irishman is set to win $2.5 million should the fight go Chandler’s way.

McGregor has bet $500,000 with the bookies for Chandler to knock out Pimblett tonight at UFC 314.

And while McGregor has been mocked for his bet, a fan on social media thinks it makes sense. According to him, the odds of Chandler stopping Pimblett, especially on the feet, should not be scoffed at.

“Crazy part is, this bet could hit [win],” A user on X commented in response.

Crazy part is…

That bet could hit — Lonely Stoners (@lonelystonerpod) April 12, 2025

Another fan asked McGregor to pull Chandler out of the pit after leaving him hanging during the prime of his career.

“If Chandler gets the KO and you win big money, please split it with him or give him his fight with you. Guy gave up 2 years of his twilight career waiting for you“, he said.

And he might have a point since it appears Chandler is still hoping for the ‘red panty night’. This Twitter user claimed Chandler wasn’t even interested in winning at all. “Paddy is going to teabag Chandler… Paddy just gets better every fight… Chandler just wants a payday“, he said.

Chandler insists McGregor must fight him next

Despite having come really close to fighting the Irishman at UFC 303, Chandler has seemingly been hoodwinked by McGregor a few years now. However, as far as the American is concerned, all hope is not lost.

Intent on finally landing an overdue grudge fight with McGregor, Chandler claims that should the former champion return to the Octagon, only one fight awaits him. And it’s a grudge match against him.

Preoccupied with Pimblett tonight, Chandler insists he will seek a rebooked fight with McGregor if he emerges with a win from UFC 314.

“I’m sure he’s (Conor McGregor) watching,” Chandler said of McGregor’s “interest”.

“He watches and he is very interested in coming back but can he put together a training camp? That’s the real question. We don’t know. All I know is you can see by my actions fighting Charles Oliveira in November,” he continued.

Of course, unlike the last time, Chandler isn’t sitting at home, watching the fight game move on. He wants to stay active as he awaits a Conor McGregor return.