“Chandler is Cooked”: UFC Fans Express Joy for Charles Oliveira’s New Baby and See Future Legend in the Making

May 16, 2021, Houston, Texas, USA: HOUSTON – May 15, 2021: for SPORTS. UFC No. 3 Lightweight Charles Oliveira of Brazil (red gloves) defeats UFC No. 4 Lightweight Michael Chandler of the United States (blue gloves) in a Second Round TKO (referee stoppage) at the Toyota Center during UFC 262: Olivera vs. Chandler. Houston USA – ZUMAb177 20210516_zap_b177_071 Copyright: xTaidghxBarronx

Former lightweight champion, Charles ‘De Bronx’ Oliveira just welcomed his newborn son, Dominic “Simba” Oliveira. And as happy as fans are for him, they seem worried about Michael Chandler a lot more, owing to Oliveira’s history of becoming a father and then following it up with being a world beater.

The Brazilian and Vitoria Brum welcomed their newborn son, Dominic Oliveira to the family merely hours ago. The former UFC lightweight champion shared a wholesome post on Instagram revealing the auspicious news to his ardent following.

“Today was the day that God chose for the birth of my prince @dominicoliveirabs, I just have to thank God and @vitoriabrum_ for everything and for this wonderful moment I love you my prince and if your father is a lion you are Simba.”

Within hours the post became viral garnering more than 160,000 likes and thousands of comments. Soon after, the fandom jumped onto the scene and congratulated the Brazilian while they noted down their thoughts under the post, drawing several Chandler references.

“Yeah…. Chandler is cooked.”

Wrote one fan who felt bad for Chandler because a motivated Oliveira is a dangerous man to get locked up in the cage. Others simply followed up with comments along the same line.

“Oh nah Chandler is dead.”

Many others wished the former champ the very best, congratulating the power couple while another user came up with a pinch of satire, mentioning the need for another tattoo!

“We need to make room for another face tattoo on the chest now.”

Another fan noted that it’s all over for the entire lightweight division because Charles has now found his motivation to continue fighting.

“It’s over for the light weight division.”

Dominic is Charles‘ second child. The fighter welcomed his first child, a daughter, in 2017. While he was an okayish fighter who was always accused of giving up, once he welcomed the little girl, the Brazilian went on a roll winning 11 back-to-back bouts that resulted in winning the lightweight title!

Charles motivated as ever; hints at a title run

Fighting a motivated Oliveira is the same as walking into a room with a Jon Jones. Only one person comes out alive everytime, according to Dana White and it’s not you.

Father Oliveira is a bit like that.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee all found it the hard way after they took on the Brazilian after the birth of his daughter, Taylas Oliveira.

Rebounding from a loss to Paul Felder in 2017, Charles came back like a man possessed, obliterating everyone in his path till he got his hands on the 155-lb title.

Now with the birth of his son, Dominic, Oliveira’s second title run might as well be a reality. Earlier this year, ahead of his bout with #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan, the Brazilian had revealed,

“I already have a daughter and my son is coming; this motivates me so much. Everyone knows that some years ago, when my daughter was born, I had a winning streak, so now that my son Dominic is on the way, I believe the same can happen.”

While he lost that fight via a split decision, Oliveira is poised to make a mark, kick-starting his second title run starting with Chandler at UFC 309.