Ex-UFC Star Yoel Romero Set to Debut in Conor McGregor’s BKFC in Two Months

Yoel Romero is all set to join to BKFC! Yes, the Cuban Superman is ready to take off his gloves and make people bleed in the ring once again.

Since Conor McGregor’s expansion into BKFC, the organization has seen a lot of interest from former UFC fighters. The fan fare and the media coverage itself has ensured that the company has a steady supply of mad men and women.

But right now, all anyone cares to see in Bare Knuckle fighting is Yoel Romero. Speaking on his new podcast, the Cuban fighter has revealed that if everything goes according to plan, it’s BKFC first, then he makes a pit stop at Bellator for a title fight.

“Yoel Romero has commented in his new podcast on YouTube @ODEspanol that his next fight if the negotiations go ahead could be in BKFC and then fight for the Bellator light heavyweight belt against Corey Anderson #BKFC #Bellator.”

For the uninitiated, Romero is still to this day one of the scariest knockout artists the UFC has ever seen. He has finished a staggering 13 of his 16 wins via knockouts.

The most notable one arguably being his knockout win against Chris Weidman at UFC 205. Romero last competed in the UFC in March 2020 when he lost against Israel Adesanya. Since then, he has fought five times for Bellator.

Speaking of UFC stars in Bellator, arguably the face of the company, Conor McGregor was seen at one of the rival company’s events.

Conor McGregor reveals his rationale behind UFC return at Bellator event

‘The Notorious’ was spotted publicly for the first time since his pull out from UFC 303 at a Bellator event in Dublin to support his friend Sinead Kavanagh.

After the event, McGregor was invited into the octagon where he was interviewed where the Irishman explained the rationale of pulling out of the UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

McGregor stated that he would never enter a fight less than 100% since the last time he did, his shin snapped forcing him out of the sport for 3 years.

‘The Notorious’ then claimed that he would be fit to fight again by the end of the year. Hopefully his belief actualizes!