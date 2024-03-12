EXCLUSIVE: Coach Jorge Climent Claims Ilia Topuria’s Discipline Sets Him Apart from Conor McGregor’s Party Lifestyle

Ilia Topuria’s coach has revealed the one trait that sets him apart from Conor McGregor. Jorge Climent is Topuria’s head coach and has been with him during his rise to the top. The Spaniard is now enjoying the fruits of his labor with the UFC Featherweight Championship title around his waist. In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, Jorge revealed his number one trait to the success he is now enjoying.

Advertisement

Ilia Topuria did the unthinkable when he beat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. He became the first-ever Spanish UFC Champion with his KO win. While asked about the comparisons with Conor McGregor, Jorge Climent spoke about what differentiates ‘El Matador’ from ‘The Notorious’. He said,

“I don’t think the future of Ilia is going to be the same like Conor because he is a disciplined guy. He don’t drink, he don’t like party. He’s with his wife, he have two kids, he is different.”

Advertisement

Although Ilia Topuria’s head coach was happy that fans compare him to Conor McGregor, he believes they are two very different people.

He claims that Topuria’s future will never be like McGregor’s, with the party and the alcohol, because the Spaniard is a family man and prefers spending time with his family and kids. ‘El Matador’ has a lot of eyes on him and most recently, Sean O’Malley called him out for a fight, explaining why he chose the Spaniard over Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O’Malley explains why he wants to fight Ilia Topuria next instead of Merab Dvalishvili

Following his win over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299, Sean O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria. This meant that the the Bantamweight Champion is looking to make the jump to featherweight.

However, Topuria responded to the call-out by saying O’Malley needs to fight Merab Dvalishvili first. During the post-fight press conference, ‘Sugar’ explained his call-out.

Advertisement

“Moving up to 45 (145 lbs), that’s champ versus champ, automatically it’s huge….It’s just an exciting fight, I’m here for massive fights and that’s what I wanna be a part of.”

Sean O’Malley believes the fight against Ilia Topuria would be a bigger PPV sell compared to the Merab Dvalishvili fight, which he is not opposed to. The Bantamweight Champion claims he likes having options and he would be happy fighting either of the two fighters.