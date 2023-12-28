Colby Covington’s Congressional Ambitions Draw Criticism From Fans

Colby Covington who is a big-time fan of former president Donald Trump seems to have the perfect roadmap for his retirement. He recently revealed to Patrick Bet-David about his take on what he would do once he wraps up his mixed martial arts career.

During the recent interview on PBD Podcast, Covington opened up about his post-fight retirement plans. He expressed his desire to enter politics and shared that he wants to become the Governor of Florida. The same news was shared by MMA Fighting on X (FKA Twitter) and it received a varied set of reactions from the fans.

Fans not only found it funny but many even wondered what would happen if Covington actually joined American politics. Here are a few of the reactions:

A fan said, “when you think things couldn’t go worst…”

“So he’s running now then? Cuz his career in MMA is cooked,” commented a fan.

Another fan added, “bros gotta say anything to stay relevant now.”

Another fan commented, “Bros finding ways to lose by decision even after his fighting career.”

A fan said, “We want a younger congress, not more clowns.”

The 35-year-old fighter’s political inclination can be because of Donald Trump who Covington thinks and speaks very highly of. He never misses a chance to praise and extend his support, so much so that he even did it post his loss to Leon Edwards.

Colby Covington praises Donald Trump post-UFC 296 loss

‘Chaos’ lost terribly at UFC 296 when he entered the octagon against the British fighter Leon Edwards. Covington lost via decision while Edwards retained his title against him.

Not only this, but during the post-fight interview in the octagon, Covington went on to show his love and support for Donald Trump. Trump who was present in the arena to support Covington, didn’t had a very impressive look as ‘Chaos’ went ahead with the praise. While expressing how Trump is the right candidate to run for the presidency he said,

“I want to shout out Donald Trump. You can delay, but you can’t deny us. He’s going to make America great again, reduce inflation and secure our borders. Donald Trump is the only one that can do that. Vote Donald Trump in 2024.”

The love that the 35-year-old fighter has for Trump can be witnessed in various interviews and speeches. The same can be said for Trump as he made an attendance at UFC 296 to support Covington. However he was later quite let down due to his loss.

As we look forward to what comes next for Covington, fans will never run out of entertainment.