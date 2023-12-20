“Remember What I Said…”: Told to Retire After UFC 296 Loss, Tony Ferguson Hits Back at Critics

Tony Ferguson and his recent loss at UFC 296 has been quite upsetting for his fans, with many suggesting that he take a step back from his fighting career and retire. However, Ferguson seems to pay no heed to what others have got to say and is on his way to doing what he thinks is the best for him.

He recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle in which he thanked and expressed his gratitude to all his fans for their support. He also asked his fans and supporters to keep their faith intact as he moves forward. In the caption he wrote,

“Love My Fans & Supporters, You All Are Fuckin’ Fire Met Lots Of You Saturday/ This Weekend / This Week Keep The Faith MF’s. One Foot In Front Of The Other Bitches. Remember What I Said Crew” -Champ-CSO-# TherelsNoSuccessWithoutStruggle # NotRetiringCasuals # EatAFat OneYa’BunchOfEunics”

Ferguson’s recent loss against Paddy Pimblett has been a tough business for the fans, knowing the former Interim lightweight champion’s fighting record and skills. However, his 7-fight losing streak has questioned his fighting career and if he should retire for the same reason.

Dana White suggests Tony Ferguson to opt for retirement

‘El Cucuy’ returned to the octagon at UFC 296 and yet again faced a loss. This time, he lost via Decision (unanimous) against his opponent Paddy Pimblett.

As much as the relentless support that he received from his fans, Ferguson’s fans are deeply saddened by their champ’s loss. Many expressed why this is the time when the 39-year-old fighter should retire, and one of the big names amongst them is the UFC president Dana White.

During a UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Dana White shared his thoughts on the Pimblett vs. Ferguson bout. He compared Ferguson’s latest performance with his past ones suggesting how weak the fighter looked and should therefore “retire”. White said,

“Listen, Tony’s been an absolute warrior and a dog in this sport. I don’t want to disrespect him by publicly talking about him retiring but I would love to see him retire. That’s really where my head’s at.”

The American fighter has a professional MMA record of 25-10-0 and has fought against a few of the strongest and toughest fighters. He is the same fighter who once had a 12-fight win streak and therefore his continuous loss in a row is quite shocking and at the same time upsetting for his fans.

But as long as Ferguson himself doesn’t decide to hang up his gloves, there is nothing that could stop him from doing what he has set his mind to.