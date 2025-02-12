Daniel Cormier Shares Wild Story of Ex-UFC Star Dominick Cruz Hoping to Get Robbed in Brazil

Dominic Cruz (top) controls the body of Marlon Vera in their Bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night: Vera v Cruz event at Pechanga Arena on August 13, 2022, in San Diego, California, United States. San Diego, California United States – Credit IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dominick Cruz has officially retired from MMA, and with him, a rare breed of fighter is no longer going to be seen. Cruz was one of the greatest bantamweight champions of our time, who provided us with some brilliant fights throughout his career. But his antics outside the octagon were just as entertaining if not more. At least that’s what UFC veteran Daniel Cormier claims.

Cruz’s confidence and no-nonsense attitude were defining traits throughout his career, both inside and outside the cage. His strategic mind, unparalleled footwork, and resilience made him a pioneer in the sport. But more than anything else, he just had this confidence about him. Like he knew he couldn’t lose.

On an episode of ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy. ‘DC’ shared a wild story that perfectly encapsulates this fearless nature, one that took place during a trip to Brazil. The story goes that Cruz was sitting outside at a beachside burger shack at 2 a.m., with no one else around. Concerned for his safety, DC urged him to come inside. However, Cruz’s response left him stunned. Explaining the story further, DC said,

“He’s not afraid of nothing….I go, ‘Dom, come inside.’ Dom goes, ‘I wish somebody would try to rob me, I’d kill that mother…'”

This attitude remained with him throughout his career and it probably still does as he permanently steps into his new role as an analyst. How his retirement still comes as a shock as many believe the former champion still had a few good years in him.

Cruz Opens Up About His Retirement

Although Cruz initially had second thoughts about retiring, his body ultimately made the call for him. The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion’s remarkable 20-year career was plagued with injuries in its later years. Cruz was supposed to be at UFC Seatle on 22 February and fight Rob Font. However, that was not to be.

Speaking on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Cruz revealed that he had suffered a shoulder dislocation eight weeks before a second, more severe dislocation. Despite feeling strong and confident in training, his body was no longer holding up. After initially recovering and performing well in sparring, Cruz accepted the fight with Font, believing he could push through.

Former #UFC champ Dominick Cruz sheds light on the painful shoulder injury that ended his fighting career. pic.twitter.com/tXaNmm0rqh — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) February 11, 2025

However, disaster struck again when he reinjured his shoulder while performing a routine wrestling maneuver, something he had executed countless times before. This time, the injury was worse, and his shoulder did not slide back into place as it had previously. The excruciating pain and prolonged hospital visit gave Cruz a stark realization, that his shoulder was no longer capable of enduring the rigors of professional fighting.

During his hospital stay, Cruz’s arm began turning blue due to restricted circulation, reinforcing the severity of his condition. He admitted that the overwhelming pain forced him to reconsider his future and ultimately accept that his fighting career had reached its end.

As he turns 40 in March, Cruz chose to prioritize his long-term health over pursuing a final chapter in the octagon. Although he admitted he might have considered fighting in Seattle for the right financial offer, the reality of his physical condition left him with little choice but to walk away from the sport.