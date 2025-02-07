‘Body Doesn’t Cooperate’: UFC Legend Dominick Cruz Quits the Sports After 20+ Years, Citing Repeated Shoulder Injuries

Las Vegas, NV – March 6: Dominick Cruz interacts with media after the UFC 259 Blachowicz v Adesanya event at UFC Apex on March 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20210306_zsa_p175_029 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

After an incredible 25-year career in MMA, Dominick Cruz has officially announced his retirement. The former bantamweight champion, known for his elite footwork and unparalleled fight IQ, took to Twitter to explain his decision and claimed persistent injuries to his shoulders had made it impossible for him to continue competing at the highest level.

Cruz had initially hoped to give his fans one last performance inside the octagon, but 25 years of competing at the highest level sometimes leaves one with very few choices. He described the second shoulder dislocation as significantly more complicated than the first, making a return to competition an uphill battle that he is no longer willing to fight.

“I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate.”

To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years. I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. I gave everything I had and put it into… pic.twitter.com/2X5fB6NXnZ — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 6, 2025

Reflecting on his time in the sport, Cruz expressed immense gratitude for the opportunities MMA has given him. He acknowledged the UFC’s role in shaping the sport globally, praising the organization for breaking barriers and providing a platform for fighters like himself.

He also thanked his supporters, recognizing the sacrifices fans made to watch him fight, whether by purchasing tickets, booking hotels, or traveling across the world. Cruz emphasized that the journey wouldn’t have been the same without the unwavering support of his fans.

As one of the greatest bantamweights in history, Cruz leaves behind a legacy of resilience, innovation, and dominance. While he may be stepping away from competition, his influence on the sport will remain for years to come.

Tributes have also started pouring in for ‘The Dominator’ with fans thanking him for all the memories. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who has followed Cruz’s career since its inception has also joined the fans to offer him his congratulations on a legendary career.

The likes of Cruz will never be seen again

From capturing the WEC and UFC bantamweight titles to enduring long layoffs due to injuries, Helwani has chronicled every phase of Cruz’s journey. And now that this part of Cruz’s journey has come to an end, Helwani is as sad as everybody else to see the former champ hang up his gloves for good.

“A pioneer. A legend. A trailblazer. A true original. Congratulations on a career few dare to dream of. Thank you, @DominickCruz.”

A pioneer. A legend. A trailblazer. A true original. Congratulations on a career few dare to dream of. Thank you, @DominickCruz. https://t.co/4gq6InpSwr — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 6, 2025

Cruz last fought in a losing cause to Marlon Vera in 2022. Even though he looked good in that fight, it was but a nostalgic remnant for what used to be a staple at the 135 lbs division. Truth be told, he hadn’t been the same fighter in a long time, at least not since losing the bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in 2016.

In the years since then, he had 4 fights, with 2 wins and 2 losses. Before his Garbrandt fight, Cruz was running high in a 12-fight win streak in professional MMA, with 5 of those having been title fights under the UFC banner.

Earlier last month, after Merab Dvalishvili defended the bantamweight title for the first time at UFC 311 against Umar Nurmagomedov, many began claiming that he was the greatest 135-pounder of all time. However, Merab asserted that the badge should go to two other fighters- Aljamain Sterling and Dominick Cruz.

Merab Dvalishvili is asked if he believes he’s the bantamweight GOAT after his win tonight: “No, Aljamain Sterling is the greatest. And don’t forget Dominick Cruz is one of the greatest.” @ufc #UFC311 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/8YkyN2dQuZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 19, 2025



Cruz made a life out of MMA when the sport wasn’t as cool or as popular as it is today. And in doing so, he became a pioneer who set the standard for generations to follow and we are all grateful for it.