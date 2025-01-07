‘Holy as*’: Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz in Works to Feature on UFC Seattle Card This Year, Fans React

The announcement of UFC Seattle’s February 22nd main and co-main events has fans buzzing with excitement. With Henry Cejudo set to face Song Yadong in the main event and Rob Font taking on Dominick Cruz in the co-main, the card promises an unforgettable night.

Reactions poured in on social media, showcasing fans’ enthusiasm for the matchups. One fan summed it up perfectly with, “Damn this card gonna be stacked,” while another simply exclaimed, “Holy a**,” clearly hyped for what’s in store.

The return of Dominick Cruz, possibly for his final fight, has struck an emotional chord among fans. “Finally, Cruz is back lol,” one fan tweeted, acknowledging the long-awaited return of ‘The Dominator‘. Others pointed to the stakes for both fighters, with one noting, “Great & dangerous matchups for both Dom & Henry”.

As for Cejudo, his return to action instead of lobbying for title shots is being well-received. “Finally Cejudo is fighting back instead of gifting title shots,” a fan commented, adding to the chatter about his continued aspirations for UFC gold.

Both fighters are returning to the octagon for two very different reasons.

For Cruz, who has already transitioned into a broadcaster for the UFC, it’s more of a last hoorah. ‘Triple C’, on the other hand, still has title aspirations and will look to make a statement against Song Yadong. A dominant win against the Chinese MMA fighter would definitely put him in a good position to challenge for the title.

The last year has not been particularly good for Cejudo inside the octagon. The former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling was not only defeated but also thoroughly outclassed by bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in a rather one-sided affair at UFC 298.

However, Cejudo now hopes he will be able to turn it around in 2025. Even Khabib Nurmagomedov himself believes ‘Triple C‘ can become champion again.

Khabib backs Cejudo to become champion

In preparation for his UFC Seattle main event against Song Yadong, Cejudo has been sharpening his skills alongside Team Khabib. Training with the likes of Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov for UFC 311, Cejudo is drawing from the elite Dagestani camp to refine his game.

During one of their intense training sessions, Khabib, affectionately known as ‘The Eagle’ shared high praise for Cejudo’s pedigree as an Olympic Champion. “They don’t understand Olympic Champions’ level,” Khabib said, emphasizing that athletes of Cejudo’s caliber are a different breed entirely.

Khabib also offered advice on what it will take for the former double champion to reclaim UFC gold,

“If you put on your experience, little bit discipline, don’t eat burrato murrato, all this crazy stuff. Just stay healthy, eat clean, you will become champion.”

Don’t underestimate Olympic Champion, Triple C pic.twitter.com/fmx7X3TdXl — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) December 17, 2024

With such high praise and support from one of MMA’s greatest minds, fans are eager to see if ‘Triple C’ can channel this mentorship into a successful run toward the title.