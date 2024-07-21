mobile app bar

Fans Predict Alex Pereira Will ‘Murder’ Jake Paul After He Calls Out UFC Champ

Kishore R
Published

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira is the name that is buzzing in Jake Paul’s mind after he defeated BKFC champion Mike Perry in a stellar duel in Tampa, Florida. ‘The Problem Child’ wasted no time calling out the UFC champion after he knocked down ‘The Platinum’ in round 6 of their 10-round banger.

Having 40 pounds on Perry who is more of a natural welterweight/middleweight, Paul cruised to a comfortable win on Saturday in MVP’s Fear No Man main event cruiserweight contest. Paul looked good, answering Perry’s shots, even downing the former UFC contender in the first round before he stepped up his game to end it in the sixth.

Interestingly, when presented with the mic in the post-fight interview, the 27-year-old called out ‘Poatan’ to a fight, urging the Brazilian to crossover and take up his boxing challenge. This callout warranted a bunch of memes as most of the MMA community found it to be quite amusing.

Reflecting on Pereira’s current form and how he has been decimating champions left and right, one fan insisted that the Brazilian will end Paul if he does not behave, saying,

“Pereira would make you go back to being disney actor… behave.”

Other fans also saw the proposal ending disastrously for Paul who, according to them, wouldn’t be a problem for the UFC light heavyweight champion

Alex kills him.” 

“Poatan would kill him. Chama.” 

Meanwhile, one fan pointed out the irony in Paul’s callout. Citing that he defeated a natural middleweight, the fan put sarcasm to good use when he keyed in with his thoughts.

“Bro beat mike Perry and goes on to call out the scariest man on the planet lmao.” 

Another used gifs and animations to delineate the situation perfectly if Paul were to get inside the ring with a stone-faced killer like Pereira.

Despite Paul’s confident call out, Pereira was not one to shy away from confrontation. In fact, the Brazilian responding to Paul‘s callout, reached out to the American while he was still in the ring to see where they stood.

Pereira wants all that smoke, responds to Paul’s callout while the boxer is still in the ring

Paul is currently riding high on his successes, and a dominant victory over Perry will definitely put a spring in his step. In fact, this confidence was the reason behind the Ohio native calling out Pereira in his post-fight interview.

However, like Paul, Pereira is also at the top of his game currently, and it is extremely hard to ruffle his feathers. Despite not being ringside to watch Paul obliterate Perry, Pereira was keeping a close eye on the match and decided to respond to the callout immediately.

In a move that took the younger Paul brother completely by surprise, Pereira responded merely 60 seconds after the callout. Coming on Facetime, the UFC LHW champ took a close look at Paul while the boxer was still inside the ring, flaunting his swagger.

