Fans Ridicule UFC Star Raul Rosas Jr’s ‘100Gs’ Requests from Dana White for Mother’s Home

February 23, 2024, Mexico City, Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico: February 23, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico: Raul Rosas Jr lifts the Mexican flag during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at CDMX Arena. on February 23, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico City Mexico – ZUMAe321 20240223_zsa_e321_104 Copyright: xLuisxMarin/xEyepixxGroupx

Raul Rosas Jr. wants $100k from Dana White now. Initially, he would ask the UFC president for $5ok after he won his fights so that he could buy his mom a car and she could drop him to the gym. However, a few fights into his UFC career, he now wants $100k to buy his mother a house.

Although it is a touching sentiment from the young MMA fighter, UFC fans did not see it that way. And no, they weren’t making fun of him for asking $100k. It was because they couldn’t believe you could get a house for that!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Fans were wondering where he thinks he can get a house for $100k in the United States,

“Bro you can NOT buy a house with $100k”

Another fan pointed out how $100k would not get him a house. However, he did praise Raul Rosas Jr. for having the right intentions,

“How can you not like this kid man…. 100k won’t get the house but his mind is clearly in the right place.”

This fan made a breakdown of what kind of house Raul Rosas Jr. will get for his mother in $100k,

“$100k after taxes in this economy? His mom getting a $20k downpayment on a 3-bed 2-bath next to the freeway. That’s criminal”

However, one fan had the right idea when he pointed out that Raul Rosas Jr. probably lives in Mexico, where $100k is worth a lot more,

“He probably lives like a king down in Mexico! $100k is like 1 million down there!”

Regardless of the jokes and the trolling, fans can’t seem to diss Raul Rosas Jr’s performance as he put on a show against Ricky Turcios and is already eyeing a return to the octagon later this year.

Raul Rosas reveals return date for next fight as he targets an iconic UFC event

The hype train for the teenager continues as he keeps delivering in the octagon. Following his win over Ricky Turcios, he spoke about returning to the octagon again sometime this year. Surprisingly, he wanted to be back as soon as possible and gave a really early timeline for his next fight.

“I don’t know who, but September, in the Sphere baby, let’s go.”

Who does Raul Rosas Jr. want next? The opponent doesn’t matter, but the venue sure does #UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/UEG86PTNC6 — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2024

Dana White is putting on a card for Mexican Independence Day at the hottest new location in Las Vegas and Raul Rosas Jr. wants to return to the octagon in September for the UFC event at The Sphere.

Of course, the Mexican fighter wants to be a part of the event. Hopefully, we get to see him soon, and may he get that house for his mum.